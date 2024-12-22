Jordyn Jenkins’ 17 points leads UTSA to victory over Texas State women’s basketball

The UTSA Roadrunners defeated the Bobcats 70-54 in Strahan Arena as senior forward Jordyn Jenkins scored 17 points and recorded three steals. Texas State falls to 6-4 on the season while UTSA improves to a 9-2 record in 2024.

UTSA junior guard Sidney Love scored 15 points and dished three assists in the victory over Texas State. Junior forward Cheyenne Rowe recorded 10 points and four rebounds.

Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine spoke about the importance of execution in the matchup and Texas State’s slow start.

“At the end of the day it was gonna be the team is more disciplined generally [who wins]. It took us a long time to get to our discipline in this game,” Antoine said. “I think that is the tough part about it, because UTSA is really good.”

Antoine gave credit to the defense of the Roadrunners and spoke about how it impacted the Bobcat offense.

“Going into this game it was going to be really important that we understood they were gonna make it tough for us offensively. It took us a while to find our discipline with that piece of it,” Antoine said. “By the time we found our legs and started doing right, we were out of time.”

Antoine said the Bobcats did some things well in the defeat against the Roadrunners.

“We got downhill and we got to the free throw line, but we did not produce at the free throw line,” Antoine said. “We left 14 points out there and that makes a difference as the game goes on.”

The Bobcats started the first quarter sluggish but held a 5-4 lead through six minutes of play. Texas State scored eight points in the first and trailed 12-8 at the end of the opening quarter.

UTSA took control of this game in the second quarter, outscoring Texas State 27-12. Jenkins scored nine of her 17 points this quarter and UTSA led 39-20 at the end of the first half.

Although Texas State outscored UTSA 34-31 in the second half, the initial deficit and mistakes were too large to overcome. The UTSA Roadrunners defeated Texas State 70-54.

Texas State will travel to open conference play in its next matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Dec. 29. Marshall posts a record of 5-6 through its first 11 games this season.

The game between Marshall and Texas State will be hosted in the Cam Henderson Center at noon and will be available to stream on ESPN+.