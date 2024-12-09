71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Tyrel Morgan’s double-double powers Texas State men’s basketball to victory over Rice University

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor
December 9, 2024
Kristen Hadnot
Texas State Graduate forward Tyrel Morgan (1) dunks the ball against Eastern Michigan in Texas State vs. Eastern Michigan on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball extended its winning streak to five after defeating Rice University 75-66 at Strahan Arena Sunday afternoon.

Four Bobcats found double-digit scoring, with graduate student forward Tyrel Morgan leading the Bobcats with his first career double-double. Morgan secured 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“[I was} just finding mismatches, and you know, my team challenged me to keep giving these guys a spark,” Morgan said. “So that was my main goal, just keep everybody uplifted and positive.”

At the end of the first half, the Bobcats had a 35-31 lead over the Owls. During the second half, the Bobcats came back strong, adding 40 more points to the final score.

“Tyrell Morgan came up with a great saying last year, and he said, ‘don’t let go of the rope,’” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “Then I think at halftime these guys were saying, ‘pick up the rope’ because sometimes you’ve got one or two guys letting go of the rope and then sometimes no one even has the rope. We have to pick it up before we could not let it go.”

Redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope and junior guard Coleton Benson both secured 13 points each for the Bobcats. Pope went 7-7 in free throw attempts and obtained 2 blocks.

Benson drained three three-point jumpers in a row during the first half, finishing the game 4-8 in field goals in his second game coming off an injury.

“These guys have been rooting for [Benson],” Johnson said. “He’s had a number of different setbacks since he’s been here and he’s staying consistent with who he is and how he does things. Like [graduate student guard] Drue [Drinnon], we believe that if he has a good look, that he should shoot it, and when you give guys that kind of level of confidence, you know what they’re capable of doing. You know they do their job and he came through and did his job today.”

Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs captured a team-leading six assists, plus seven points and three rebounds for the Bobcats.

Securing 11 points, Drinnon drained three three-pointers, going 4-4 in field goals.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Boca Raton, Florida, to take on Florida Atlantic University. The Owls are on a one-win winning streak after bouncing back from a streak of three losses. The Owls sit 5-5 so far this season.

Tip-off between Texas State and Florida Atlantic is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball extends win streak to three after defeating the Trailblazers
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrates during the game against UTSA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Four Bobcats earn all-conference honors
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates with his team in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football to face North Texas in First Responders Bowl Game
Texas State freshman designated hitter Ryan Farber (31) preforms the alma matter with his team after beating Troy. Friday, May 10th, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats add pair of top 25 JUCO transfer pitchers
Texas State senior safety Kaleb "Kuga" Culp (19) (left) and redshirt senior defensive end Steven Parker (0) come together after defeating UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Steven Parker set to compete at NFL pro days
Hazlewood benefits should extend to study abroad programs
Hazlewood benefits should extend to study abroad programs
More in mens-basketball
Texas State men's basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Bobcats men’s basketball has four double-digit scorers in victory over Arlington Baptist
The Texas State men's basketball team celebrates its victory over Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats extend win streak to three after beating Texas Southern
Texas State redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope (9) attempts stares down his Eastern Michigan defender. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball finishes Myrtle Beach Invitational with a win against Ohio
Texas State graduate student forward Tyrel Morgan (1) dribbles around his Eastern Michigan defender, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends three-game skid with win over Princeton
Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bradley Braves give Texas State men’s basketball third loss in a row behind Davis’ 20 points
Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Struggles continue against ACU as Bobcats fall to 2-2 on the season
More in Sports
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats ousted in first round of NCAA Tournament by Mizzou
Texas State graduate student guard Ja'Niah Henson (1) jumps up to make a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 67-59.
Texas State women's basketball eclipses .500 mark with win over Tarleton State
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA 49-10, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne's extension creates more opportunities for TXST football
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcat soccer says bye to history-setting seniors
River Rollers Founding Member Angelica Hogan skates forward, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at River Ridge Park
San Marcos River Rollers end season, say goodbye to founding member
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcat quarterbacks P.J. Hatter and R.J. Martinez enter transfer portal
Donate to The University Star