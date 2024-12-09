Four Bobcats earn all-conference honors

The All-SBC Conference awards are given to the top players in the conference for their offensive, defensive and special teams efforts each year.

Several Texas State players earned all-conference honors after establishing a 7-5 regular season record and earning bowl eligibility. Here’s a look at all the Texas State players who were recognized with All-Sun Belt honors this season:

First Team Offense

Ismail Mahdi (Running back, junior): A phenomenal season with 991 rushing yards on 183 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry with four touchdowns. Mahdi also produced 24 receptions, 195 yards and two touchdowns in the receiving game.

Second Team Offense

Joey Hobert (Wide receiver, senior): A very active receiver who pulled down 66 catches for 661 yards, 10 yards per catch and eight TDs.

Second Team Special Teams

Ismail Mahdi (Kick returner): Demonstrated versatility with 197 yards on nine kickoff returns, averaging 21.89 yards per return with a long of 52 yards.

Third Team Offense

Jordan McCloud (Quarterback, redshirt senior): A dual-threat quarterback, McCloud finished passing 247-of-355 for 2,920 yards and 29 TDs, with a passer rating of 158.9. He also made seven rushing scores and gained 276 yards on the run.

Alex Harkey (Guard, junior): The starting guard played solid and effective offensive line work, which earned him praise for his tireless effort.