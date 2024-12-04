Bobcat quarterbacks P.J. Hatter and R.J. Martinez enter transfer portal

Quarterbacks redshirt junior R.J. Martinez and redshirt freshman P.J. Hatter will both leave Texas State via the transfer portal, according to posts from their X accounts.

Neither quarterback saw much action this year, with the 2023 Sun Belt Player of the Year, senior quarterback Jordan McCloud leading the Bobcat offense.

In Hatter’s lone season in San Marcos, he logged seven rushes for 45 yards. The limited-action came in the Maroon and Gold’s 58-3 Homecoming victory over the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles. Hatter has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

After playing two seasons at Northern Arizona University and one at Baylor, Martinez transferred to Texas State for his fourth season. He started the season as the Bobcats’ backup and saw action in three games.

In the season opener against Lamar University, Martinez completed seven of his 10 passes for 35 yards and added nine rushing yards on two carries. He also filled in for McCloud in the 17-23 loss against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, completing 11 out of 14 pass attempts for 113 yards and one interception. Martinez has one year of eligibility left and will look to find a place to call home in his last collegiate season.