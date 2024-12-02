51° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats extend win streak to three after beating Texas Southern

R.J. Porcher, Sports Contributor
December 2, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State men’s basketball team celebrates its victory over Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

After a week off, Texas State men’s basketball went to Houston, TX, and defeated the Texas Southern Tigers 72-59 Sunday afternoon at Health & Physical Education Arena to improve to 5-3 on the young season.

This was only the second time these schools have faced off against each other in history. The only other time the two schools faced off was on Dec. 16, 2010, when the Tigers defeated the Bobcats 78-64.

The Bobcats had four people score double-digit points in this game. Senior forward Christian Turner led the way for the Maroon and Gold, scoring 18 points while shooting 75 percent from the field and getting three steals. Graduate student guard Tyrel Morgan filled up the stat sheet, dropping 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks. Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs scored 12 points and dished out seven assists in this game, and senior guard Joshua O’Garro scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Maroon and Gold played well on both sides of the ball, shooting 48 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three-point range. The Bobcats scored 42 points in the paint and had 25 points off turnovers. Their defense held the tigers to shoot 33 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from the field.

Leading the way for the Tigers was senior guard Kavion McClain, scoring 12 points and grabbing four rebounds for the night.

The Bobcats’ next game will be on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, against Arlington Baptist at 7 p.m. at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball evens record at 3-3 after victory over UTRGV
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne and senior safety Kuga Culp (19) hug on Senior Night during the Texas State vs. Georgia State football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football ends regular season with winning record after win over South Alabama
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) meets her teammates at home base to celebrate hitting a home run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcat softball inks five on National Signing Day
Texas State redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope (9) attempts stares down his Eastern Michigan defender. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball finishes Myrtle Beach Invitational with a win against Ohio
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) celebrates a successful set against Troy. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Red Wolves for fifth Sun Belt title
More in mens-basketball
Texas State graduate student forward Tyrel Morgan (1) dribbles around his Eastern Michigan defender, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball ends three-game skid with win over Princeton
Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bradley Braves give Texas State men’s basketball third loss in a row behind Davis’ 20 points
Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Struggles continue against ACU as Bobcats fall to 2-2 on the season
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) attempts a layup during the game against Eastern Michigan. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall short against Horned Frogs after rough shooting night
Texas State senior forward Christian Turner (30) keeps the ball away from an Eastern Michigan defender, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men's basketball looks to knock off Big 12 opponent
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles the ball past a McMurry defender, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats stomp Warhawks for 2-0 start to season
More in Sports
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Hobert named to the PFF NFL draft big board
Running back Torrance Burgess Jr. (22) gets tackled while rushing the football during the game against Georgia State University, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Veilleux and Brock combine for six touchdowns to take down Texas State on senior night
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Bobcats sweep App. State, roll into SBC championship
Star running back facing regression from last season
Star running back facing regression from last season
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
VanSickle’s 18 points lift Stephen F. Austin over Texas State women’s hoops
Texas State outside hitter M.J. McCurdy (7) tips the ball over the net during the game versus Southern Miss, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats open conference tournament with sweep of James Madison
Donate to The University Star