Bobcats extend win streak to three after beating Texas Southern

After a week off, Texas State men’s basketball went to Houston, TX, and defeated the Texas Southern Tigers 72-59 Sunday afternoon at Health & Physical Education Arena to improve to 5-3 on the young season.

This was only the second time these schools have faced off against each other in history. The only other time the two schools faced off was on Dec. 16, 2010, when the Tigers defeated the Bobcats 78-64.

The Bobcats had four people score double-digit points in this game. Senior forward Christian Turner led the way for the Maroon and Gold, scoring 18 points while shooting 75 percent from the field and getting three steals. Graduate student guard Tyrel Morgan filled up the stat sheet, dropping 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks. Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs scored 12 points and dished out seven assists in this game, and senior guard Joshua O’Garro scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Maroon and Gold played well on both sides of the ball, shooting 48 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three-point range. The Bobcats scored 42 points in the paint and had 25 points off turnovers. Their defense held the tigers to shoot 33 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from the field.

Leading the way for the Tigers was senior guard Kavion McClain, scoring 12 points and grabbing four rebounds for the night.

The Bobcats’ next game will be on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, against Arlington Baptist at 7 p.m. at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.