Hobert named to the PFF NFL draft big board

Jude Botello, Sports Contributor
November 24, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert was named to the PFF NFL draft big board, a list of potential draft prospects, with a placement of 249 out of 281 current candidates.

In 10 games, Hobert hauled in 59 receptions, 581 yards and seven touchdowns with two more games left in the regular season. However, the current season is not the only thing that got the eyes of the next level. His consistency in the past two seasons helped make his name known, posting 2,144 total yards, 165 receptions and 24 touchdowns in the past two seasons.

Hobert transferred to Texas State in 2023 and quickly established himself as a top receiver in the program. A one-handed catch in his first game against Baylor brought him a lot of attention in the school and the nation. He has been a consistent target while working through multiple quarterbacks in his two years as a Bobcat.

With not much time left for the 2024 season, Joey Hobert will almost certainly declare for the NFL draft.

