71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Morgan Hill secures double-double as Texas State women’s basketball dominates Sul Ross State

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
November 19, 2024
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

The Texas State Bobcats defeated the Sul Ross State Lobos 99-65 behind senior forward Morgan Hill‘s 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Maroon and Gold picked up a needed win at home and now sit with a 2-2 record.

“There are definitely positives to take away from this game. [There was an] opportunity for everyone to truly see quality minutes is a big piece of it,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “I thought our forwards did a really good job in this game.”

Despite the big win, Antoine said there is much to work on for the Bobcats.

“The flip side is I am really disappointed with our turnovers in this game,” Antoine said.

Antoine spoke about the team’s improved shooting performance after its struggles through the first three games.

“Better shot selection [this game] for sure,” Antoine said. “That is something we have been harping on. I always tell them a bad shot is just like a turnover.”

Texas State shot 55.9% from the field overall and 40% from behind the three-point arc. The team made 17 of their 23 free-throw attempts.

Senior forward Jaylin Foster recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists against the Lobos.

Texas State jumped to an early 14-4 lead through five minutes in the first quarter and led 23-10 at the end of the quarter.

The Maroon and Gold quickly increased their lead to 20 after three quick scores in the first two minutes of the second quarter. Sul Ross State could only cut the deficit to 13 before the Bobcats seized momentum and grabbed a 49-21 lead at the end of the first half.

Although Sul Ross State had its best scoring quarter in the third, so did Texas State. The Bobcats held an impressive 28-point lead after three quarters of play, with the score at 51-79.

After a 20-point fourth quarter, the Bobcats fell just one point shy of reaching the 100-point mark, finishing the game with a 99-65 win.

Texas State will host Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Strahan Arena. Stephen F. Austin enters this game with a 3-0 record, with wins over Texas Southern, Abilene Christian and Louisiana Tech.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Fashion merchandising junior Jalissa Urbina (Left) honors the project leaders on stage during the FMA Fashion Show, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Price Center.
FMA embraces creative freedom with fashion show
Lecturer Nick Lawson analyzes text from a play, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
TXST faculty discuss AI involvement in class
Members of Texas State's offense celebrates senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scoring a touchdown against Southern Miss. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Football bowl game projections
Texas State fifth-year setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against James Madison, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats close out regular season with series sweep over Dukes
Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Struggles continue against ACU as Bobcats fall to 2-2 on the season
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scores a touchdown against the Golden Eagles. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats become bowl eligible for second year in a row after Homecoming win
More in Sports
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together between sets during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Alumni invest in Taraflex for Texas State Volleyball
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) attempts to shoot a layup, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Horned Frogs defense stifles Bobcats in Fort Worth
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats play for bowl eligibility Homecoming weekend
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) attempts a layup during the game against Eastern Michigan. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall short against Horned Frogs after rough shooting night
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball to face off against transfer led TCU
Texas State fifth year setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Arkansas State, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Torres looks back on five years at Texas State
More in womens-basketball
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) attempts a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball concedes to Islanders in home opener
The Texas State basketball team regroups during a timeout against Eastern Michigan on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Sun Belt Conference revises the structure of the postseason tournament bracket
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Women's Basketball 2024 season preview
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball defeats Eastern Michigan in season opener
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball bolsters roster through transfer portal ahead of 2024-25 season
Donate to The University Star