Morgan Hill secures double-double as Texas State women’s basketball dominates Sul Ross State

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

The Texas State Bobcats defeated the Sul Ross State Lobos 99-65 behind senior forward Morgan Hill‘s 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Maroon and Gold picked up a needed win at home and now sit with a 2-2 record.

“There are definitely positives to take away from this game. [There was an] opportunity for everyone to truly see quality minutes is a big piece of it,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “I thought our forwards did a really good job in this game.”

Despite the big win, Antoine said there is much to work on for the Bobcats.

“The flip side is I am really disappointed with our turnovers in this game,” Antoine said.

Antoine spoke about the team’s improved shooting performance after its struggles through the first three games.

“Better shot selection [this game] for sure,” Antoine said. “That is something we have been harping on. I always tell them a bad shot is just like a turnover.”

Texas State shot 55.9% from the field overall and 40% from behind the three-point arc. The team made 17 of their 23 free-throw attempts.

Senior forward Jaylin Foster recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists against the Lobos.

Texas State jumped to an early 14-4 lead through five minutes in the first quarter and led 23-10 at the end of the quarter.

The Maroon and Gold quickly increased their lead to 20 after three quick scores in the first two minutes of the second quarter. Sul Ross State could only cut the deficit to 13 before the Bobcats seized momentum and grabbed a 49-21 lead at the end of the first half.

Although Sul Ross State had its best scoring quarter in the third, so did Texas State. The Bobcats held an impressive 28-point lead after three quarters of play, with the score at 51-79.

After a 20-point fourth quarter, the Bobcats fell just one point shy of reaching the 100-point mark, finishing the game with a 99-65 win.

Texas State will host Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Strahan Arena. Stephen F. Austin enters this game with a 3-0 record, with wins over Texas Southern, Abilene Christian and Louisiana Tech.