Bobcats become bowl eligible for second year in a row after Homecoming win

Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud‘s four passing touchdowns led the Bobcats past Southern Mississippi to make Texas State bowl-eligible for the second consecutive year.

After being taken out sporadically due to injury in the Cats’ 38-17 win over the University of Louisiana-Monroe in week nine, McCloud returned fully healthy for the Bobcats’ homecoming matchup against the Golden Eagles.

McCloud threw for 335 passing yards and four touchdowns, leading the Cats to 703 total yards, breaking the program record en route to a 58–3 victory.

“A huge night for the football program, university, and everyone involved,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “Any time you can get bowl eligible for the second year in a row, it’s special, and you want to celebrate it. I am happy for everyone involved.”

The Bobcats jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter. McCloud found junior running back Ismail Mahdi and redshirt junior tight end Konner Fox for passing touchdowns, respectively, for a 14-0 lead.

McCloud found three different receivers for touchdowns in the first half. Mahdi, Fox and senior wide receiver Jaden Williams were all targets. McCloud finished the first half with 331 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

“McCloud is a special player who has a bright future ahead of him,” Kinne said. “Seeing him go out there on homecoming and play how he did was special.”

True freshman quarterback Brad Jackson returned to the huddle after his two-touchdown day against ULM, scoring his third rushing touchdown of the season after a 10-yard sprint to the endzone, putting the Bobcats up 21-0.

The Golden Eagles’ placekicker freshman Conner Gibbs answered back with a 47-yard field goal early in the second quarter, Southern Mississippi’s only points of the game.

“Coach Dexter McCoil and that defensive staff do a great job,” Kinne said. “You look around the country, and it is hard to play defense in college football, but we are playing it very well.”

Junior running back Torrance Burges ripped off a 57-yard rushing touchdown to put the Cats up 41-3 to begin the third quarter. The Bobcats’ second unit continued to provide scoring, with Jackson connecting with junior wide receiver Drew Donley for a 60-yard touchdown reception and redshirt junior Lincoln Pare going on a 68-yard touchdown run. The Bobcats combined for 703 total yards to the Golden Eagles’ 194.

The Bobcats are on a two-game winning streak and look to continue the momentum in their last home game of the season against Georgia State next week.

“I think the way this year has gone, I think the guys are going to be ready locked in and ready to go,” Kinne said. “We still have a lot to play for. We are going to take it one game at a time, but I know our guys will respond.”

Kickoff between Texas State and Georgia State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.