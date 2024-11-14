57° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Horned Frogs defense stifles Bobcats in Fort Worth

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor
November 14, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) attempts to shoot a layup, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Senior guard Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points and nine assists, leading Texas Christian University (TCU) past Texas State women’s basketball 90-31 on Wednesday night at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

In the opening minutes of the first quarter, the Bobcats trailed the Horned Frogs 8-1 before senior forward Jaylin Foster made a three with an assist from graduate student guard Sierra Dickson.

Junior guard Blake Matthews made two free throws to round off scoring for the Bobcats in the first quarter. Matthews maintained a 75% free throw average, shooting 3-4 by the final quarter.

The Horned Frogs extended their lead by four to open the second quarter, followed by a layup from senior guard Crystal Smith, bringing the score to 25-11. Hill rounded off scoring for the Bobcats in the first half with a jumper, bringing the score to 41-18.

After being down 18-46 at halftime, the Bobcats went to the bench during the fourth quarter to bring out sophomore guard Taleiyah Gibbs and redshirt sophomore forward Ebba Zalamans, who both saw their first minutes at Texas State.

Opening the second half, the Horned Frogs extended their lead to 54-18, followed by Foster cutting the deficit with her layup assisted by redshirt sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris.

Harris made a free throw to begin scoring for the Bobcats in the fourth quarter, followed by senior forward Morgan Hill’s two layups, bringing in four points for the Bobcats. Ending the scoring for the Bobcats in the final quarter, freshman guard Heather Baymon shot a free throw, bringing the score to 86-31.

Former Louisiana State University (LSU) standout Van Lith led the Horned Frogs, going 2-3 in free throws and capturing two steals. From the bench, junior forward Aaliyah Roberson shot 11 points, going 3-6 in three-pointers.

Next, the Bobcats will take on Sul Ross State University, which has a loss over Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Before facing the Bobcats, Sul Ross State will face St. Mary’s University on Friday, Nov. 15.

Tip-off between Texas State and Sul Ross State is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Homecoming Service Project School Supply Drive donation bin, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in the Shirley R. Harris Student Lounge at the LBJ Student Center.
'Roots of Texas State': service project gives back to education
Neglecting student safety at TXST is unacceptable
Neglecting student safety at TXST is unacceptable
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats play for bowl eligibility Homecoming weekend
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) attempts a layup during the game against Eastern Michigan. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall short against Horned Frogs after rough shooting night
Students hold signs for a free Palestine, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at the Stallions.
YDSA holds “Free Speech for Palestine” rally at TXST
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
More in Sports
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball to face off against transfer led TCU
Texas State fifth year setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Arkansas State, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Torres looks back on five years at Texas State
Texas State senior forward Christian Turner (30) keeps the ball away from an Eastern Michigan defender, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men's basketball looks to knock off Big 12 opponent
Texas State setter Ryann Torres (14) rushes to celebrate a scored point with outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) and other team members on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Coastal Carolina to extend winning streak
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) receives a pass from a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats suffer heartbreaking loss in Sun Belt Championship versus No. 1 Dukes
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) attempts a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball concedes to Islanders in home opener
More in womens-basketball
The Texas State basketball team regroups during a timeout against Eastern Michigan on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Sun Belt Conference revises the structure of the postseason tournament bracket
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Women's Basketball 2024 season preview
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball defeats Eastern Michigan in season opener
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball bolsters roster through transfer portal ahead of 2024-25 season
Texas State women's basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
Women’s basketball adds Texas native Destiny Terrell
Donate to The University Star