Horned Frogs defense stifles Bobcats in Fort Worth

Senior guard Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points and nine assists, leading Texas Christian University (TCU) past Texas State women’s basketball 90-31 on Wednesday night at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

In the opening minutes of the first quarter, the Bobcats trailed the Horned Frogs 8-1 before senior forward Jaylin Foster made a three with an assist from graduate student guard Sierra Dickson.

Junior guard Blake Matthews made two free throws to round off scoring for the Bobcats in the first quarter. Matthews maintained a 75% free throw average, shooting 3-4 by the final quarter.

The Horned Frogs extended their lead by four to open the second quarter, followed by a layup from senior guard Crystal Smith, bringing the score to 25-11. Hill rounded off scoring for the Bobcats in the first half with a jumper, bringing the score to 41-18.

After being down 18-46 at halftime, the Bobcats went to the bench during the fourth quarter to bring out sophomore guard Taleiyah Gibbs and redshirt sophomore forward Ebba Zalamans, who both saw their first minutes at Texas State.

Opening the second half, the Horned Frogs extended their lead to 54-18, followed by Foster cutting the deficit with her layup assisted by redshirt sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris.

Harris made a free throw to begin scoring for the Bobcats in the fourth quarter, followed by senior forward Morgan Hill’s two layups, bringing in four points for the Bobcats. Ending the scoring for the Bobcats in the final quarter, freshman guard Heather Baymon shot a free throw, bringing the score to 86-31.

Former Louisiana State University (LSU) standout Van Lith led the Horned Frogs, going 2-3 in free throws and capturing two steals. From the bench, junior forward Aaliyah Roberson shot 11 points, going 3-6 in three-pointers.

Next, the Bobcats will take on Sul Ross State University, which has a loss over Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Before facing the Bobcats, Sul Ross State will face St. Mary’s University on Friday, Nov. 15.

Tip-off between Texas State and Sul Ross State is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.