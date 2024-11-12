Texas State women’s basketball to face off against transfer led TCU

With a 1-1 record to start the 2024-25 season, Texas State women’s basketball is set to face Texas Christian University (TCU) this Wednesday at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

The Horn Frogs are led by transfers Sedona Prince and Hailey Van Lith.

Prince, a graduate forward transfer from Oregon, is well known for her shot-blocking and post-scoring skills. She has quickly established herself as a dominant force in the paint for TCU, recently scoring a remarkable 29 points on 14-of-22 shooting with six blocks in the game against Houston Christian.

Her positioning in the post not only balances the defense going against her but also creates scoring opportunities for her teammates by forcing two defenders to engage with her. In addition, Prince’s ability to secure offensive rebounds strengthens TCU’s offense by generating second-chance points and allowing the team to maintain possession, putting pressure on Texas State’s defense.

Joining Prince is graduate guard Hailey Van Lith, a versatile shot-creator who transferred from LSU and has already made an impact for TCU. With her substantial shooting percentage and speedy decision-making, Van Lith is a serious scoring threat.

Against Houston Christian, she totaled 21 points and seven assists to prove her capacity to generate not only for herself but also for her teammates. High intensity led by Van Lith and high intensity qualities of play make the TCU offense more efficient, as Van Lith is often the driver of play pace and takes advantage of turnovers in order to get transition opportunities.

Tip-off between Texas State and TCU is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.