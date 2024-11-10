Women’s basketball concedes to Islanders in home opener

Texas State women’s basketball fell 62-57 in its home opener to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi in its home opener Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena, pushing its record to 1-1.

The Bobcats outscored the Islanders by three in the second quarter and five in the fourth, while the Islanders outscored them by nine in the first and four in the third.

Despite the five-point loss, Texas State outscored A&M 14-10 in second-chance points and 26-20 in bench points.

Even with the close score, the Bobcats failed to take a lead the entire game.

“It’s only game two,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “We’re going to use those early learning lessons from the first quarter.”

Senior forward Jaylin Foster accumulated 14 points for the Bobcats, bringing her season total to 29. She shot 2-for-3 at the three-point line while maintaining a 100% free throw average.

Graduate student guard Destiny Terrell led the Bobcats in minutes played with 26 and controlled the defensive side of the paint with nine rebounds, two personal fouls and one steal.

New addition sophomore guard Mia Galbraith shined on both ends of the court, by contributing eight points, four offensive rebounds, two steals and one block.

For the Islanders, graduate student guard Paige Allen finished with efforts across both sides, scoring 15 points while maintaining a 3-to-6 rebound record and earning two steals.

Graduate student guard Mireia Aguado shared minutes played with Allen at 31 while following closely behind in points with 13.

“We understood the game that we were going to be playing,” Antonine said. “It’s going to be important going forward to put together all four quarters of a game, not just three.”

The Bobcats will look forward to their next opponent, Big 12 heavy-weight TCU.

Tip-off between Texas State and TCU is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.