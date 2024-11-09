62° San Marcos
Bobcats stomp Warhawks for 2-0 start to season

Daven Meredith, Sports Reporter
November 9, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles the ball past a McMurry defender, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs dropped 27 points, leading the Bobcats past the McMurry Warhawks 102-62 Friday night at Strahan Arena.

The San Marcos local recorded a double-double with 27 points and ten rebounds off 11-18 shooting for his second double-double of his Bobcat career while adding three steals and four assists.

Gumbs is coming off back-to-back games as the leading scorer for the Bobcats this season after his 15-point performance in the Cats’ 64-44 victory against Eastern Michigan to open their season.

The Bobcats bench recorded 52 total points to the Warhawks 25. Senior guard Joshua O’Garro and graduate student guard Drue Drinnon combined for 38 total points off the bench, outscoring the Owls’ bench by 13.

Drinnon dropped 21 points off a 5-8 day from beyond the arch, with O’Garro netting 17 of his own en route to the Maroon and Gold eclipsing the century mark, surpassing 100 points in the second half.

Warhawks junior guard Matt Pena led McMurry with 15 points and three rebounds, sparking a second half that saw the Warhawks nearly doubling their first-half score of 23, recording 39 points in the second half.

The Bobcats’ 21 points off Warhawk turnovers and 52 points inside the paint resulted in overwhelming play on both ends of the court and a Bobcat win 102-62.

The Bobcats look to continue their momentum as they head to Fort Worth for their first away road test of the 2024 season, taking on the TCU Horn Frogs.

Tip-off between Texas State and TCU is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+. 

Donate to The University Star