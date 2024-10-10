73° San Marcos
Texas State seeks to avenge last season’s loss against Red Wolves

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
October 10, 2024
Meg Boles
The Texas State football team captains prepare for the coin flip with Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State football will host Arkansas State University in its second conference game of the season this Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. 

The Bobcats and Red Wolves won their first conference matchups of the season and head into this game with a record of 3-2. Last season, Arkansas State defeated Texas State 77-31.

“We have a really good opponent coming into town, someone who embarrassed us last year,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “We have to go to work, and it is not about what happened last year.”

Texas State began the season 2-0, defeating Lamar and I-35 rival UTSA. The Bobcats dropped their next two games to Arizona State and Sam Houston State by a combined four points before bouncing back on the road with a victory against Troy.

Arkansas State is a battle-tested squad. The Red Wolves traveled on the road to play #17 ranked Michigan in week three and #20 Iowa State in week four, resulting in two losses. The team defeated Central Arkansas, Tulsa, and South Alabama.

Coincidently, the Red Wolves and the Bobcats began the season 2-0 and lost their next two games, leaving the squads at 2-2. The two Sun Belt programs bounced back with wins in week six, which marked the beginning of Sun Belt Conference play.

Texas State averages 37.6 points per game and allows 25 points per game. Arkansas State averages 21 points per game and gives up 30.2 points per game, which is mainly driven by the 52 points it gave up against #20 Iowa State.

Both teams will be looking to assert themselves at the top of the Sun Belt West with a 2-0 conference record, but only one squad can come out victorious.

Kickoff between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+

Donate to The University Star