Bobcats dominate second half to clinch a draw against Arkansas State

Texas State Soccer extended its unbeaten run to eight games with a 2-2 draw against Arkansas State on Friday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith opened the scoring after pouncing on a save from a freekick to slot home the right-footed finish. Smith led the way as she fought through contact with the Red Wolves goalkeeper to register her first career goal for the Bobcats.

“We knew set pieces were going to be really important in this game,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “Disappointed with a draw; we had so many opportunities to win this game.”

Arkansas State scored two first-half goals as a result of set pieces, with the first coming from a 25th-minute corner headed back across the goal that found senior forward Emma Riley at the back post and the second from a long free kick after senior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman punched down the initial ball into the box onto the foot of redshirt junior midfielder Keelyn Peacock in the 41st minute.

The second half presented plenty of opportunities for the Bobcats. Junior forward Mady Soumare produced one of the team’s best chances in the 57th minute, pulling out a beautiful piece of skill to beat her defender before firing a left-footed strike just wide of the post.

After a short talk with his assistant, the referee awarded a penalty to the Bobcats in the 66th minute, where freshman forward Sydney Bassa stepped up and scored the game-tying goal to secure a 2-2 draw after being down 2-1 going into the halftime break.

The Bobcats registered 20 shots in the match. Arkansas State junior goalkeeper Damaris Deschaine produced seven saves.

“Their keeper made some really good saves; she made a fingertip save, I think twice,” Holeman said. “It’s a game [that] I felt like we should’ve had more than two goals tonight, but that’s the way it goes.”

The draw sees the two conference opponents continue a streak of competitive games that adds to the split series. The Bobcats have a record of six wins, six losses and now three draws against the Red Wolves.

The Bobcats hope to return to winning ways next week as they travel to Alabama for another conference game and take on a struggling Troy team that has lost its last four matches.

Kickoff between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Troy Soccer Complex in Troy, Alabama. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.