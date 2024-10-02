Men’s golf finishes fifth at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Texas State men’s golf competed in the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, where three Bobcats found spots in the top 20. The tournament was held in Jonesboro, Arkansas, at the RidgePointe Country Club from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

Leading the Bobcats for the second tournament in a row, junior Sakke Siltala shot 12-under 204 (67-69-68), finishing in third place out of 84 golfers. Siltala carded all three rounds in the 60s, his lowest being 5-under 67 during the first round.

“It was another great performance from Sakke Siltala,” Texas State Head Coach Shane Howell said. “He played exceptional all week, especially only making three bogeys for the tourney. He is playing some special golf right now.”

Junior Ben Loveard and senior Jack Burke found themselves in a top-20 finish. Loveard carded two rounds under par, resulting in his tied-for-10 finish, shooting 6-under 210 (71-64-75). Burke finished the tournament tied for 17, shooting 4-under 212 (72-67-73).

Senior Brannan Cox shot his lowest rounds of 1-over 73 during the first and third rounds. Cox wrapped up the tournament tied for 48, shooting 5-over 221 (73-75-73).

Junior Harrison Jaeger shot 2-over 74 in the second round, his lowest score of the tournament. Jaeger finished tied for 69, shooting 13-over 229 (75-74-80).

Freshman Jaxon Donaldson finished the tournament tied for 74, shooting 15-over 231 (81-75-75).

The Bobcats finished fifth out of 15, shooting 14-under 850 (285-274-291).

“The team is making some strides, but we aren’t playing complimentary golf right now in our fourth and fifth spots in order to compete for tourney titles,” Howell said. “We will continue to keep working [on] our process and building for the next tournament.”

The Bobcats will travel to Frankston, Texas, to compete in a scrimmage against Arkansas State University at the Pine Dunes Golf Club on Monday, Oct.4. They will then travel to Manoa, Hawaii, to compete in the Kapolei Invitational at the Kapolei Golf Course from Oct. 29-31.