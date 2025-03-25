A look into Texas State women’s golf’s season so far

Photo courtesy of Texas State Athleticss Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.

With only two tournaments remaining before the Sun Belt Conference Championship, the Texas State Bobcats have had a strong 2024-25 season with four top-10 finishes.

The Bobcats took first place at the Texas State Invitational and finished third at the Tulane Classic. At the Texas State Invitational, the team shot 35-over 899 (310-295-294) and finished with an 11-stroke lead over the runner-up team. At the Tulane Classic, the Bobcats fired 46-over 910 (298-320-292).

While the Bobcats could not find a top-3 placing at the Jim West Challenge, the Maroon and Gold fired their first under par team total. The Bobcats fired a 54-hole total of 5-under (286-289-284).

While the Bobcats have excelled in team scoring, the players have achieved numerous individual accomplishments.

The veterans

Yvonne Chamness has made the lineup in all eight of the tournaments for the Bobcats and placed first among the Bobcats in five of those events. Chamness has taken two runner-up finishes at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate and Texas State Invitational.

Also competing in all eight tournaments this season, Mattingly Palmer has made the lineup for seven of those events and competed individually at the Texas State Invitational. Palmer has found two top-25 finishes, one at the Texas State Invitational and another at the Tulane Classic. In the spring season, seven of the nine rounds Palmer has competed in for team scoring have counted for the team score.

Carla Bourdeaux has competed in seven events for the Bobcats this season, making the lineup for six of those events and competing once individually. Bourdeaux’s best finish was at the Texas State Invitational, where she placed tied for 25.

Fia Lindblom has made the lineup for three tournaments this season, with her best finish at the Jim West Challenge, where she tied for 27. Lindblom has carded five rounds this season at par or better.

Hallie Adare has competed in three tournaments this season as an individual. Adare found her best finish at the Texas State Invitational where she placed tied for 42 and carded her first eagle for the season.

The freshmen

The Bobcats freshmen have proven to be strong additions to the team, with Ella Salama and Miren Ontanon competing in every tournament since they joined the team.

Salama has competed in and been a part of the lineup for all eight tournaments since she joined the Bobcats this fall. Salama’s best tournament finish was at the Texas State Invitational, where she tied for 17 and carded two eagles. Salama has shot four rounds at even par or better, including a 4-under 68 at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate.

Ontanon joined the team this January and has been in the Texas State lineup in all four of the Bobcats’ tournaments since. She has placed second among the Bobcat lineup in two of the four tournaments. At the Texas State Invitational, Ontanon placed seventh, and at the Tulane Classic, she placed tied for 13.

Freshman Allie Justiz has competed in four events for the Bobcats this season. Justiz finished first among the Bobcats at the Jim West Challenge, where she placed tied for 16. Here, Justiz shot all three of the rounds at even par or better, including a 3-under 69.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Beaumont, Texas, to compete in the Cardinal Challenge at the Beaumont Country Club from March 31-April 1.