Texas State men’s golf finishes ninth at All-American Intercollegiate Tournament

Texas State men’s golf finished in the ninth spot of the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament held from March 17-18 at the GC of Houston in Humble, TX.

Junior Sakke Siltala ended the tournament as the highest Bobcat on the leaderboard, tying with three other players at the sixth place spot, marking the junior’s fifth time in the top-10 leaderboard this season.

Siltala finished the tournament shooting 2-under 214 (74-67-73), recording his best performance of the tournament in the second round. He made two eagles on holes eight and 13, both par 5 holes, ultimately concluding that round at 5-under par. In the first and third rounds, Siltala shot over par, recording (+2) in the first and (+1) in the third.

No other Bobcat shot under par besides Siltala in the second round and senior Jack Burke in the first round, where he shot 2-under par, recording an eagle on the eighth hole. Burke ultimately ended the tournament at the 46th spot, finishing 9-over 225 (70-79-76), showing struggles after a seemingly good start in the first round.

Texas State shot a total of 24-over 888 (294-298-296). Only three other schools managed to get under par. The tournament’s host, the Houston Cougars, finished in the top spot, shooting 20-under-844 (276-279-289).

Southern Mississippi took the fourth-place spot, shooting a (+6). Rice followed with a (+11) performance and the University of Las Vegas with a +12.

Although the Bobcats finished in the top 10 on the leaderboard for this tournament, there were only 16 competing teams. The Bobcats competed in a slugfest at their previous tournament, the Louisiana Classics, where they finished last.

Texas State looks to bounce off these two unpleasant finishes as their next tournament will be hosted by Southern Alabama at the Mobile Intercollegiate from March 23-25 in Mobile, Alabama. Texas State will play on the Falls Course at Magnolia Grove.