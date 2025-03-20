Texas State women’s golf finishes 10th in competitive field at Longhorn Invitational

Photo courtesy of Texas State Athleticss Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.

The Texas State Bobcats placed 10th at the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational against seven top 40 teams Monday and Tuesday at the UT Golf Club in Austin.

Four of the competing teams are ranked in the top 20 according to Scoreboard, including the No. 7 Texas Longhorns and No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Bobcats fired 86-over 950 (313-319-318) over the two days to take the 10th-place position.

The Longhorns took first at their home tournament after shooting 16-over 880 (286-297-297) with an 18-stroke lead over the second-place team. The LSU Tigers fired 34-over (291-304-303) to take second place, with the Razorbacks shooting 41-over 905 (297-301-307) to take third.

Mattingly Palmer fired 4-over 76 to start off the tournament, her lowest round over the two days. Palmer led the Bobcats for the first time this season after shooting 19-over 235 (76-82-77) to place tied for 36.

Carla Bourdeaux fired the best round of 18 for the Bobcats this tournament during the second round of 18 holes, carding 3-over 75. The sophomore placed tied for 42 after shooting 21-over 237 (82-75-80).

Yvonne Chamness shot two rounds of 6-over 78 on the first day of action. Chamness finished the tournament tied for 47 after carding 23-over 239 (78-78-83).

Ella Salama moved up seven places in the final 18 holes to place tied for 50. Salama fired 24-over 240 (77-84-79).

Miren Ontanon shot 40-over 256 (84-90-82) to place 75.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Beaumont, Texas, to compete in the Cardinal Challenge from March 31-April 1 at the Beaumont Country Club.