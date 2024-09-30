68° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Ben Bell to redshirt, miss remainder of 2024 season

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
September 30, 2024
Star file photo
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell prepares for the Louisiana-Monroe game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

The Texas State football team announced Monday that senior defensive end Ben Bell will take a redshirt and sit out the remainder of the 2024 season.

In three games this season, Bell accumulated five tackles and 3.5 sacks. Bell led Texas State in sacks during the 2023 season with 10.

Having only played in three games, the redshirt will preserve Bell’s final year of eligibility, allowing him to play in 2025 for Texas State or another program due to NCAA rules.

Keff Ciardello was the first to report Bell taking a redshirt. Bell missed the Sam Houston game and was spotted on the sideline wearing street clothes. According to reports, both Bell’s absence from the game and redshirt are not believed to be injury-related.

 

 

Rumors began to swirl Monday that Bell will enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2024 season but none of those reports have been confirmed.

At his weekly Sun Belt call Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne spoke about Bell’s situation.

“It is a week-to-week situation with [Ben] Bell,” Kinne said. “We’ve been in communication, and he is a team guy, and he wants to play. We’ll see what that looks like, but he was out there at practice today.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
LinkedIn is essential for TXST students seeking employment
LinkedIn is essential for TXST students seeking employment
Texas State mascot Boko during the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State receives verbal offer to join Mountain West Conference
Texas State junior corner back Donte Thompson (16), senior defensive tackle Tavian Coleman (8), and senior defensive tackle Terry Webb celebrate a tackle for loss during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept.28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Takeaways from Texas State's loss to Sam Houston State
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer remains undefeated against Southern Mississippi
Texas State redshirt junior cornerback Josh Eaton (1) runs the ball down the sideline during the Bobcats' first game against Sam Houston State University since 2011 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Sept. 28, 2024.
Texas State football falls one point short to Sam Houston
Texas State redshirt junior cornerback Josh Eaton (1) makes his entrance to the field before the game Arizona State,Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
The history of Texas State versus Sam Houston State football
More in football
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) during the game versus Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Old Texas rivalry rekindles at NRG Stadium in H-Town Showdown
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) hurdles over an Arizona State defender, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Turnovers, penalties plague TXST against Sun Devils in nationally broadcasted game
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) scrambles around the Arizona State defense, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State football's first loss of the season
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is sacked by the Texas State defense, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats lose hard fought battle to Sun Devils
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne holds the I-35 Showdown trophy with his son after defeating UTSA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne defeats mentor, friend Traylor following UTSA blowout
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud puts end to quarterback competition following historic win
More in Sports
Texas State junior defender Marie Philipzen (31) fights for possession of the ball during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats stomp out The Thundering Herd in dominating home conference opener
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
"I've been blessed": Volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet surpasses 100 career TXST wins
The Texas State baseball team celebrates sophomore infielder Chase Mora's (2) grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State named a top 100 program by D1 baseball
Texas State senior Kiana Graham prepares to serve the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats continue stretch of fall tournaments at Diving Eagle Invitational
The Texas State women's golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
TXST women's golf aims to repeat success after 2023-24 campaign brings Sun Belt Championship
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
Donate to The University Star