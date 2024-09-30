Ben Bell to redshirt, miss remainder of 2024 season

The Texas State football team announced Monday that senior defensive end Ben Bell will take a redshirt and sit out the remainder of the 2024 season.

In three games this season, Bell accumulated five tackles and 3.5 sacks. Bell led Texas State in sacks during the 2023 season with 10.

Having only played in three games, the redshirt will preserve Bell’s final year of eligibility, allowing him to play in 2025 for Texas State or another program due to NCAA rules.

Keff Ciardello was the first to report Bell taking a redshirt. Bell missed the Sam Houston game and was spotted on the sideline wearing street clothes. According to reports, both Bell’s absence from the game and redshirt are not believed to be injury-related.

#TXST EDGE Ben Bell is taking a redshirt and won’t play the rest of this season, sources tell me. Unclear on the reason but it doesn’t appear to be injury related. 5 tackles and 3.5 sacks in three games this year. Led the Bobcats in sacks with 10 in 2023. https://t.co/rj2X6pgE2E — Keff Ciardello (@Keff_C) September 30, 2024

Rumors began to swirl Monday that Bell will enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2024 season but none of those reports have been confirmed.

At his weekly Sun Belt call Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne spoke about Bell’s situation.

“It is a week-to-week situation with [Ben] Bell,” Kinne said. “We’ve been in communication, and he is a team guy, and he wants to play. We’ll see what that looks like, but he was out there at practice today.”