Texas State soccer remains undefeated against Southern Mississippi

Texas State soccer found trouble in the attacking third Sunday afternoon in its 1-0 win against the Univerity of Southern Mississippi at Marshall Bell Complex in Hattiesville, Mississippi.

Junior forward Mady Soumare led the Bobcats’ attack, scoring in the 64th minute with a solo finish after dribbling past three defenders. Soumare now leads the Bobcats in goals with six.

This game marks the Bobcats’ fourth-ever match against the Golden Eagles. Texas State now holds a 2-0-2 record against Southern Miss, remaining undefeated.

Sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper posted her second solo shutout of the season while recording one save.

In goal for the Golden Eagles, senior goalkeeper Kesaia Bruni suffered the loss while allowing one goal and making one save.

The Bobcats and Golden Eagles played physically, accumulating 22 total fouls and three total yellow cards.

Texas State soccer will return to San Marcos this week to face Arkansas State. The two teams have split previous wins by six each, and each hopes to break the tie.

Kickoff between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.