The history of Texas State versus Sam Houston State football

Texas State is set to face its old rival, Sam Houston State, for the first time since 2011 on Sept. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston in the H-Town Showdown.

The rivalry between the two teams is one of the oldest in Texas, dating back to 1915 and expanding over 100 years and four conferences.

Both programs were members of the Lone Star Conference in 1931 before moving to the Gulf Star Conference from 1984 to 1986 and then the Southland Conference from 1987 to 2010.

While it may not garner the same amount of attention as other rivalries, this rivalry is one of the longest-standing in Texas collegiate football, with 91 total meetings. That is more than SMU-Rice, Baylor-Texas Tech, Texas-Texas Tech, Texas A&M-Texas Tech and TCU-Texas Tech.

“This is a great opportunity to reignite a longstanding rivalry in Houston, where thousands of our Bobcat alumni call home,” Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell said. “It is important for [Texas State] to build non-conference schedules that create excitement for our fans, and this matchup against [Sam Houston] in an NFL stadium like NRG will do just that.”

The first matchup between the two schools in 1915 resulted in a 0-0 tie. Sam Houston claimed the first victory in the series’ history in 1916 but lost the next six matchups from 1917 to 1922. The programs have faced each other a total of 92 times, with the current record being 50-37-5 in favor of the Bobcats.

In recent years, the once-rival programs have been known to play each other in the final November Football Conference Subdivision (FCS) regular-season game, battling it out for playoff berths and conference championships.

Texas State transitioned from the FCS level to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2012, joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2013 after one season in the WAC. Sam Houston State finalized its move to the FBS in July 2022, joining Conference USA.

Saturday’s game marks the first time the two teams will play each other as FBS programs.

“What a great way to face a rival school after more than a decade,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “To play an in-state rival in an NFL stadium in the state of Texas will be special for our players, coaches, staff and most importantly, all of Bobcat Nation.”

The Bearkats dominated the series in the 1990s, winning eight consecutive times. The only exception was the 1992 season, in which the contest finished in a 22-22 tie.

Of the last 13 matchups between Texas State and Sam Houston State from 1999-2011, the Bobcats won seven, while the Bearkats won six.

Only two games in the series history have gone to overtime, both resulting in Bobcat wins. Texas State’s first win was a narrow one during the 2005 season, with the final score being 26-23. Texas State’s second overtime victory was a 48-45 shootout in 2008 in Huntsville.

“It’s kind of a weird rivalry that [Texas State and Sam Houston] haven’t played in a decade,” Sam Houston State Head Coach K.C. Keeler said. “But at one point, this was a rivalry game. A lot of [our] older alums remember playing [against] Texas State, so I’m sure they’re excited to see [this] game back on the schedule.”

The last time these two teams played the Bearkats sent the Bobcats packing for the FBS with a sour taste in their mouth, dominating the matchup in November 2011 36-14.

Texas State has started the 2024 season by defeating FCS program Lamar and thrashing rival UTSA 49-10. The Bobcats then dropped a nationally televised game against Arizona State in week three 31-28.

Sam Houston State has defeated Rice, Hawaii and New Mexico State to start the 2024 season. The Bearkats’ lone loss came in week two at the hands of the University of Central Florida.

With Texas State and Sam Houston State both off to hot starts, Saturday’s matchup will be the newest chapter in this old rivalry.

After Saturday’s matchup, this long-tenured rivalry could potentially see another decade-long hiatus due to Texas State’s schedule being booked until 2030.