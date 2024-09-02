78° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Categories:

“A win is a win”: Bobcats hold off Lamar for first win at UFCU Stadium

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
September 2, 2024
The Texas State football team runs onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Nathan Moya
The Texas State football team runs onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud connected with senior wide receiver Joey Hobert for two fourth-quarter touchdown passes as Texas State football began its quest for a conference championship with a victory over Lamar University 34-27 at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium Saturday night.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne credited his squad for coming out victorious but said there is much the team needs to clean up on.

“I’m proud of the guys for getting a win,” Kinne said. “It was not pretty, but give Lamar a ton of credit. They came in here ready to play.”

McCloud, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, made his highly anticipated debut in a Bobcat jersey and didn’t disappoint, finishing with 238 passing yards, three touchdown passes and one interception.

After taking an early 15-0 in the first quarter, Kinne elected to take out McCloud to give redshirt junior quarterback R.J. Martinez some reps.

This decision stifled Texas State’s momentum, allowing Lamar to stay in the game. The Bobcats didn’t find the endzone again until the fourth quarter and were outscored 17-3 by the Cardinals in the third quarter.

“We talked to both quarterbacks going into [the game]. R.J. [Martinez] performed really well in fall camp, and we wanted to get him some snaps early in the game,” Kinne said. “I thought he deserved that.”

Early in the fourth quarter, McCloud hit Hobert for a 37-yard touchdown pass to put Texas State up 28-17. Later in the quarter, McCloud found Hobert once again, this time for a 30-yard touchdown pass to increase the Bobcat lead to 34-17 and put away the Cardinals for good.

 

 

Hobert finished the game with 91 receiving yards to go along with his pair of touchdown receptions.

While expressing his gratitude for the win, Kinne said the coaching staff needs to prepare the team better next week.

“We [got to] do a better job of getting [the team] prepared, but a win is a win,” Kinne said. “I am very happy to be 1-0; that is the biggest thing. It is really hard to win college football games.”

Although the contest was not pretty or dominated by Texas State as many predicted, the team came out of the UFCU home opener with a win and will focus on the next task at hand, I-35 rival the University of Texas- San Antonio.

Kickoff between Texas State and UTSA is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
University Star's sports section 2024 football season predictions
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: offensive line
San Marcos enacts crisis communications policy
San Marcos enacts crisis communications policy
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout in-between innings during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Josh Blakley promoted to baseball Associate Head Coach
Texas State junior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) fights for control of the ball against her defender during the game against Colorado State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State falls to Colorado State in defensive battle
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Six Texas State football players named to eight award watchlists
More in football
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State begins quest for first Sun Belt championship against Lamar
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall practices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.
2024 Texas State football season preview
Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023-24 Sports Year in Review
Texas State junior tight end Konner Fox celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: tight ends
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: wide receivers
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall practices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.
Texas State football begins first practice ahead of highly anticipated season
More in Sports
Texas State freshman midfielder Helen Alormenu dribbles the ball during the match against Texas, Friday, March 1. 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Bobcat soccer sends first-ever freshman to FIFA U-20 World Cup
Texas State forward junior Mady Soumare (9) dribbles the ball across the field during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State sparks win streak as Soumare nets two against Cardinals
Texas State junior libero Alyssa Ortega (21) dives to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: libero/defensive specialist
Redshirt freshman middle blocker Zenai Jethroe (18) spikes the ball over the net during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats dominate Lamar in exhibition match
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: setters
Texas State forward freshman Sydney Bassa (20) takes a penalty kick during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats defeat I-35 rival in home opener
Donate to The University Star