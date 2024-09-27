64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats stomp out The Thundering Herd in dominating home conference opener

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
September 27, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior defender Marie Philipzen (31) fights for possession of the ball during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State soccer earned its 25th home conference opener win in program history on Thursday night after dominating Marshall University 6-1 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State set the tone of the game when senior forward Zoe Junior, scored the first goal 12 seconds into the match.

“Our girls came out just flying 100 miles an hour,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “We knew this was our [home] conference opener, and we wanted to perform at our best; I think we showed that tonight.”

The Bobcats got comfortable with possession in the first 10 minutes before getting caught on their back foot when a singular counter-attack by Marshall’s Brooklyn McComas found its way to the goal, tying the game 1-1.

Texas State continued with high pressure against Marshall, allowing sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza to open up for a shot and bury the ball, regaining the lead 2-1 for the Bobcats in the 28th minute.

Consistently finding their way to the box, the Bobcats drew a penalty kick against Marshall, where freshman forward Sydney Bassa stepped up to earn Texas State’s third goal in the 38th minute.

Texas State freshman forward Sydney Bassa (20) takes a penalty kick during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. (Mandalyn Lewallen)

 

In the second half, Texas State continued to connect down the field until junior forward Mady Soumare sent a shot flying to the back post, deflected into the net by a Marshall defender, in the 49th minute, bringing the score to 4-1. 

In a set piece just outside the 18-yard box, Texas State freshman midfielder, Helen Alormenu, got behind the ball for a direct shot that found its way to the top corner for the fifth goal in the 68th minute. 

Barely a minute later, junior defender Marie Philipzen, curved a corner kick into the box where a Marshall defender’s clearance attempt instead awarded the Bobcats a final score of 6-1.

Texas State will attempt to win back-to-back games in its next match against The University of Southern Mississippi.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 0-0 draw against South Alabama Wednesday night.

Kickoff between Texas State and Southern Miss is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at USM Track & Soccer Complex in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game is available to stream on ESPN+

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
"I've been blessed": Volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet surpasses 100 career TXST wins
The Texas State baseball team celebrates sophomore infielder Chase Mora's (2) grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State named a top 100 program by D1 baseball
The Texas State campus is flooded with students walking to class on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Texas State reports 28% increase in aggravated assault reports, 22% increase in stalking reports in 2024 Annual Security Fire and Safety Report
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) during the game versus Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Old Texas rivalry rekindles at NRG Stadium in H-Town Showdown
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
TXST loses almost $1 million from canceled debate
TXST loses almost $1 million from canceled debate
More in soccer
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats open conference play with draw against Ragin' Cajuns
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa's (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
TXST soccer approaches conference play aiming to solidify starting roles
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) accepts a pass from her teammate during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Soccer closes out non-conference schedule with win at McNeese State
Texas State midfielder fifth year student Mya Ulloa (8) directs her teammates on the field during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State and Baylor draw off of last second goal from Alormenu
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) runs to meet the pass during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats get back in win column with 3-1 victory over Lions
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats force a draw on the road against No. 13 Cowgirls
More in Sports
Texas State senior Kiana Graham prepares to serve the ball during her singles match at the Fall Invite Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats continue stretch of fall tournaments at Diving Eagle Invitational
The Texas State women's golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
TXST women's golf aims to repeat success after 2023-24 campaign brings Sun Belt Championship
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
Texas State freshman golfer Allie Justiz hits the ball during the Branch Law Firm/McGuire Invitational, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Women's golf wraps up shortened tournament at Schooner Fall Classic
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Volleyball wraps up UTEP Tournament with 2-1 record
Texas State senior defensive specialist Brooke Johnson (12) hugs Head Coach Sean Huiet during Senior Day, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Huiet secures 100th career win in first match of UTEP Tournament
Donate to The University Star