Bobcats open conference play with draw against Ragin’ Cajuns

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
September 23, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

In the opening Sun Belt Conference game, Sunday afternoon, senior defender Kennley Bradley recovered Texas State soccer from a loss for a 1-1 draw against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Sunday afternoon at Home Bank Soccer Complex in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The first half opened with high intensity from both teams, though the Ragin’ Cajuns found closer opportunities, setting up for six corner kicks in the first half.

Louisiana capitalized on a corner kick in the 25th minute. An initial shot off the play was fumbled by Texas State sophomore goalkeeper Caytlin Draper and followed up by Lafayette-Lafayette senior midfielder Lucy Ortiz, sending the ball to the top corner, putting the Ragin’ Cajuns in the lead 1-0 in the 25th minute.

Texas State junior forward Mady Soumare and senior forward Zoe Junior led the offense early in the half, showing off their speed and ball control in many attacks; however, the front end struggled to connect plays, only taking three shots, and none were on goal.

Draper proved her strength in front of goal, making four saves against the Ragin’ Cajuns throughout the first 45 minutes.

The Bobcats found a better groove early on, earning two shots on goal just five minutes into the second half, a significant improvement from the previous half.

After battling defensively and offensively, the Bobcats were awarded a free kick inside the box in the 74th minute. However, a wall of Louisiana defenders rejected it, resulting in a Texas State corner kick.

Confusion occurred after the Bobcats appeared to score off the set piece, only for it to be called back because the service was sent before a whistle.

The Bobcats wasted no more time. A service to the center of play by sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith found Bradley’s head, forcing the ball into the net, saving the Bobcats from a losing score in the 75th minute with a final result of 1-1.

The Bobcats now sit at No. 7 in Sun Belt Conference rankings following the first round of conference play.

Texas State will look to get its first conference win in its next match against the University of Marshall.

Kickoff between Texas State and Marshall is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

