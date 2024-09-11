Kinne defeats mentor, friend Traylor following UTSA blowout

Saturday marked the second time Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne faced off against his mentor, former high school coach and colleague UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor.

Kinne credited everyone who took part in the big win against UTSA.

“[I’m] really proud of the players, coaching staff, training staff, the university and administration,” Kinne said. “It took everybody to get this victory.”

Kinne spoke about moves made in the offseason to bolster the roster for two specific goals.

“Every recruiting move we made, and every personnel move we made [raised the question], ‘Hey, does this allow us to beat UTSA or win a conference championship?’” Kinne said.

Traylor tipped his cap to the Bobcat roster for their performance against the Roadrunners.

“[The Bobcats] were really good, and they played very good,” Traylor said. “They made some plays, and we did not. You could tell they were veterans, [and] they looked very veteran and we looked very inexperienced.”

The two head coaches’ relationship began on the football field at Gilmer High School where Traylor was head football coach and Kinne his star quarterback. The two went on to coach side-by-side at Southern Methodist University and the University of Arkansas before becoming the head coaches at rival schools.

“As far as my relationship with G.J. Kinne, it is pretty well documented,” Traylor said. “He was my quarterback in high school, and he is like a son to me in every sense of the word. We communicate frequently, and I don’t talk to very many head coaches. I am very happy with his success, and it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

According to Kinne, the time spent with Traylor in the past resulted in a good relationship that won’t be changed by the outcome of a single football game.

“I love coach Traylor; he is a mentor, a hell of a coach, a hell of a person and a dad. Nothing will change,” Kinne said. “One of us had to lose today, and I lost last year, but we got them today. I know it’s tough for them, but they will bounce back and have a really good year.”

Traylor said he views Kinne much more than a friend and former player and colleague.

“I would say he would speak of me as one of his mentors or a father figure, and I would say the same about him. He is literally like one of my kids,” Traylor said.

Last year Traylor got the better of Kinne as UTSA defeated Texas State 20-13 at the Alamodome.

Fast forward a year later and the student toppled the master as Texas State dominated Roadrunners 49-10.

Traylor had great words to say about Kinne and what he specifically has done for Texas State.

“I am very happy for G.J. [Kinne] and his family,” Traylor said. “What he’s done here to totally resurrect a university and have what they had out here today is really special.”

Last year Traylor got the better of Kinne as UTSA defeated Texas State 20-13 at the Alamodome. Fast forward a year later and the student toppled the master as Texas State dominated Roadrunners 49-10.