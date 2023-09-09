Roadrunners hold off Bobcats to give Kinne his first loss at Texas State

Coming off the biggest win in program history, Texas State (1-1) looked to build off the momentum into its week two matchup against I-35 nemesis, the University of Texas at San Antonio (1-1). However, offensive struggles plagued the Bobcats, leading to a 20-13 defeat.

The loss moves Texas State to 0-5 all-time against the Roadrunners and gives G.J. Kinne his first loss as head coach of the Bobcats.

The Bobcats offense looked night and day from last week’s matchup against Baylor, only able to gain 242 total yards of offense and just 31 yards rushing. The Bobcats struggled early on offense, going scoreless in the first quarter and allowing the Roadrunners to build a early 10-0 lead.

Texas State got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter on an 11-play 66-yard drive capped off by a three-yard touchdown run by redshirt senior running back Jahmyl Jeter to cut the lead 10-7.

Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley got his second start of the season, going 16-of-30 with 211 passing yards and no touchdowns. Finley was under pressure all afternoon as the UTSA defense recorded sil sacks, three coming from sophomore linebacker Trey Moore.

A 42-yard field goal by Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley tied the game at 10-10 before halftime. Shipley had two 40-yard field goals on the day, hitting a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Texas State defense provided the offense plenty of chances in the game, keeping the score close early and recovering a fumble late in the third quarter with the score at 17-10 that could have been a turning point of the game, but the Bobcats were unable to take advantage.

Redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway had a career-high 16 tackles, while junior defensive end Ben Bell registered six tackles and a pair of sacks. The Bobcat defense gave up 372 total yards and 158 yards on the ground to the Roadrunners.

UTSA redshirt senior quarterback Frank Harris went 26-of-37 for 214 yards and a passing touchdown. Harris suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter that appeared to be serious, but came back in the second half and led the Roadrunners to the victory.

The loss tonight puts the Bobcats at 1-1 going into their home opener next week versus Jackson State University (1-1).

Kickoff between Texas State and Jackson State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.