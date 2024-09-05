82° San Marcos
University Star sports section UTSA game predictions

Sports Staff
September 5, 2024
The Texas State football team runs onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Nathan Moya
The Texas State football team runs onto the field prior to the game against Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State football will face the University of Texas-San Antonio in the latest edition of the I-35 Rivalry this Saturday. Here is the the University Star sports section’s game predictions.

 

David Cuevas, Sports Editor

Prediction: 31-28 Texas State

Texas State will get its first win in the I-35 Rivalry. Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud will lead a drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning field goal from redshirt junior kicker Mason Shipley.

I expect the game to be won by McCloud’s performance. He was brought to Texas State for these type of games and will show why he won the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award last season. Frank Harris willed UTSA to a win last season and I believe McCloud will do the same this year for the Maroon and Gold.

 

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter

Prediction: 28-24 Texas State

The Bobcats will win their first game in school history against rival UTSA this Saturday.

Junior running Ismail Mahdi will leave his fingerprints all over this game with assistance from a key turnover or two from UTSA’s defense.

 

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter

Prediction: 24-21 Texas State

Texas State will welcome to San Marcos with a 24-21 win to start the season 2-0.

After Mahdi showed how explosive of a player he was last week against Lamar, he will dominate against the Roadrunners’ defense and be the Bobcats’ rushing leader through the first two weeks.

 

Daven Meredith, Sports Contributor

Prediction: 30-27 Texas State

The Bobcats will defeat the Roadrunners 30-27 in double overtime.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne will defeat his former high school and current UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor for the Bobcats’ first win in the I-35 rivalry history.

With the matchup at UFCU Stadium, the maroon and gold will have an edge on a Roadrunner team that lacks their former quarterback, Frank Harris, for the first time since 2019. Kinne and the Bobcats will take a close one in double overtime against UTSA 30-27.

 

Jude Botello, Sports Contributor

Prediction: 24-21 Texas State 

Kinne will finally get the better of Traylor and land Texas State its first win against UTSA.

With the arrival of McCloud, the Bobcats now have the advantage in the quarterback comparison. McCloud is a seasoned quarterback who is not new to high-pressure moments— McCloud’s five seasons, compared to the Roadrunners’ starting quarterback Owen McCown’s three, will surely be the difference in the matchup this Saturday.

