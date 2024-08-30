77° San Marcos
Texas State falls to Colorado State in defensive battle

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
August 30, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State junior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) fights for control of the ball against her defender during the game against Colorado State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Freshman forward Kaja Dionne scored the game-winning goal in the 29th minute to lift Colorado State University past Texas State soccer 2-1 Thursday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex

The win extends Colorado State’s winning streak to three games and snaps the Bobcats’ two-game winning streak. 

Texas State took the lead when fifth-year midfielder Mya Ulloa scored a penalty kick following a strong individual attack by junior forward Mady Soumare, where the Rams conceded a foul inside their 18-yard box.

The Bobcats played a defensively heavy first half, with high pressure from the Rams’ attack, leaving them to protect their goal in many set pieces.

“I think our defense, for the most part, did pretty well,” Texas State Head Coach Steve Holeman said. “I think Colorado State is a very direct team. We limited a lot of what they’d like to do. We eliminated a handful of services from the flanks, and we kept them off the board for the most part.”

 

Texas State junior forward Mady Soumare (9) dribbles the ball past her defender during the game against Colorado State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. (Meg Boles)

 

Throughout the game, the Rams took nine corner kicks, one of which resulted in a handball inside the box by Texas State sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper. This allowed Colorado State senior midfielder Maggie Altman to score the equalizing goal in the 20th minute.

The Bobcats struggled to connect through their midfield in the rest of the half, and Colorado State took advantage of this aspect with many quick turnovers and counterattacks.

In the 28th minute, Dionne sped past the Bobcat defense and converted the game-winning goal in the 28th minute to secure the win for the Rams at 2-1.

The goal marks the first of Dionne’s collegiate career.  

Texas State will attempt to bounce back from the tough defeat in its next match against the University of Houston.

“We got to get ready for a very good Houston team coming in from the Big 12,” Holeman said. “I expect it to be a battle.”

Kick-off between Texas State and Houston is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Bobcat Soccer Complex. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

