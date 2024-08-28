Bobcat soccer sends first-ever freshman to FIFA U-20 World Cup

Freshman midfielder, Helen Alormenu, made Bobcat soccer history Monday after officially being named to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup team for her home country of Ghana.

Hailing from Accra, Ghana, Alormenu is the first Bobcat ever invited to the biennial tournament that will take place for the 11th time this year in Columbia from Aug. 31 to Sept. 22.

Ghana will compete in Group E against Japan, New Zealand and Austria, who the Black Princesses will face off with on Sept. 2 for their first group stage match.

Alormenu joins fellow and former Bobcats sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza and Juana Plata on the list of Texas State players who competed on an international stage. Meza and Plata were both previously called up for the national El Salvador team.

Group play will conclude on Sept. 8 when Ghana plays New Zealand before the round of 16 begins on Sept. 11.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final is scheduled for Sept. 22— the same day Texas State Soccer opens conference play against the University of Louisiana Lafayette.