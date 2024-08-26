2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: libero/defensive specialist

Texas State will be quite young in the defensive specialist/libero position group–– a group that features two true freshmen and one upperclassman out of the five on the roster.

Alyssa Ortega – Libero

The lone upperclassman in the position group, senior Alyssa Ortega, will lead the group in 2024. Ortega was the Bobcats’ starting libero throughout conference play in 2023 and earned herself an All-Sun Belt Second Team selection.

Ortega tallied 440 digs and 39 service aces, both of which were the most on the team.

Alyssa Clark – Defensive specialist

A member of the 2023 Sun Belt Commissioners list, redshirt sophomore Alyssa Clark has the most in-game experience of the four underclassmen in the group. Clark tallied 48 digs and eight service aces across the 61 sets she played in 2023.

Olivia Adair – Defensive specialist

Another member of the 2023 Sun Belt Commissioners list, redshirt sophomore Olivia Adair will enter her redshirt sophomore season with the Bobcats.

Adair didn’t see any playing time her freshman year in 2022 and logged 28 sets as a redshirt freshman in 2023. In her 28 sets, she tallied 39 digs and four service aces.

Mallory West – Defensive specialist/Libero

One of two true freshmen in the position group this year, Mallory West joins Texas State after her high school career at Sandra Day O’Connor High School in San Antonio.

During her high school career, West lettered three years for varsity and received numerous 29-6A All-District and Academic All-District selections throughout her four years at O’Connor.

Kaitlyn Davis – Libero

Kaitlyn Davis joins West as the second true freshman in the position group.

Davis, who went to high school at Tomball High, won the 2021 MaxPreps Player of the Year. She was also named District 15-6A MVP as a senior for the 2023 season.