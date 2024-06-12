Track and field secure national title at NCAA Championships

The Texas State track and field team competed in three events at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon from June 5-8.

Sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir and freshman thrower Lara Roberts shined for the Bobcats in women’s hammer throw. Runarsdottir placed first to win a national title and Roberts placed 14th in the nation in her first season.

The 4×100 men’s relay team consisting of graduate student sprinters Shawn Collins, Daniel Harrold, Dominick Yancy and junior sprinter Shedrack Akpeki clocked a time of 39.51 seconds and did not qualify for the finals.

Running the women’s 4×100 relay but ultimately not qualifying, sophomore sprinters Taejha Badal and Ma’Khi Falkquay, junior sprinter Kaylee Lewis and redshirt senior Kerris Roberts recorded a time of 44.03 seconds.

The maroon and gold had an incredible 2024 season. The Bobcats now have a national champion, a Sun Belt Conference Championship, several athletes winning individual conference titles and Badal to represent Texas State at the 2024 Paris Olympics.