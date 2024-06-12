75° San Marcos
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field secure national title at NCAA Championships

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
June 12, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the men’s 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.

The Texas State track and field team competed in three events at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon from June 5-8.

Sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir and freshman thrower Lara Roberts shined for the Bobcats in women’s hammer throw. Runarsdottir placed first to win a national title and Roberts placed 14th in the nation in her first season.

The 4×100 men’s relay team consisting of graduate student sprinters Shawn CollinsDaniel HarroldDominick Yancy and junior sprinter Shedrack Akpeki clocked a time of 39.51 seconds and did not qualify for the finals.

Running the women’s 4×100 relay but ultimately not qualifying, sophomore sprinters Taejha Badal and Ma’Khi Falkquay, junior sprinter Kaylee Lewis and redshirt senior Kerris Roberts recorded a time of 44.03 seconds.

The maroon and gold had an incredible 2024 season. The Bobcats now have a national champion, a Sun Belt Conference Championship, several athletes winning individual conference titles and Badal to represent Texas State at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

