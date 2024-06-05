Women’s basketball bolsters roster through transfer portal ahead of 2024-25 season

Texas State women’s basketball head coach Zenarae Antoine put an emphasis on recruitment this offseason and signed five athletes to play for the Bobcats this upcoming season.

Texas State announced the signing of dual-threat guard and forward Melinda Winston from Alief Hastings High School, who holds records for points, rebounds and steals for her alma mater.

“Melinda had a great high school career as a scorer and rebounder,” Antoine said. “Her natural size and strength at her position allowed her to dominate. Melinda is a much welcome addition to our freshman class.”

Junior point guard Blake Matthews joined Texas State after transferring from Bucknell University, where she averaged six points and four rebounds per game.

“Blake is a lightning bolt on the floor,” Antoine said. “She has the ability to play fast and make others around her shine. Not only does she enhance her teammates on the floor–– off the floor, her magnetic personality is delightful for all that have the opportunity to encounter her.”

Announced on April 20, graduate student guard Destiny Terrell transferred from the University of the Incarnate Word to play her fifth and final year of eligibility.

“Destiny is a tireless working woman in the classroom and on the court,” Antoine said. “Her focus and discipline have helped her gain her opportunity to obtain her undergraduate degree and make an appearance in the NCAA tournament. Destiny’s willingness to outwork her opponents and do whatever is asked will allow her to immediately impact our program in a positive light.”

After one season at Oklahoma State University, sophomore guard Mia Galbraith will return to Texas to play ball for the first time since attending Lake Travis High School.

“Mia’s athletic ability to score off the bounce and her mid-range game will be an asset to our offense and her length and ability to rebound will aid us on defense,” Antoine said. “Mia is driven to be her best and it is evident by the confidence she carries.”

Sophomore guard Taleiyah Gibbs joined Texas State after spending one year playing for the Howard University.

“Taleiyah’s work ethic and want to be her best will allow her to flourish at Texas State,” Antoine said. “She loves to compete and takes pride in her academic and athletic ventures. That approach will blend well with our program.”

After a challenging couple of seasons including an injury at Kansas State University, redshirt sophomore guard Ja’Mia Harris signed to Texas State on May 6.

Harris attended DeSoto High School and is a previous high school state champion, state champion MVP and a candidate to be a 2022 McDonald’s All-American.

“Ja’Mia automatically brings a winning mentality,” Antoine said. “Her resume from high school, college and academics are all noteworthy. In all arenas she was a part of success and her work ethic and want to will positively impact our program.”

Following her career at Rice High School, freshman guard Saniya Burks is coming to San Marcos to join the Bobcats for 2024-2025.

Burks went viral on social media following her senior-night game where she racked up 75 points, 19 rebounds and 15 steals.

The second high school commit is Takeria Ramey, a 5’7″ guard from Stafford, Virginia who achieved a slew of accolades at Massaponax High School.

The third and final high school commit joining Texas State is freshman guard Heather Baymon from Langham Creek High School.

The women’s basketball team looks to improve in a major way after being eliminated in the first round of Sun Belt Conference play last season.