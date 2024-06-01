Men’s basketball adds two forwards via transfer portal

On May 29, Texas State’s men’s basketball announced the signings of two forwards to its 2024-25 roster adding junior Bessanty Saragba and senior Tylan Pope.

After playing his junior year at the University of Nevada, Texas State’s social media made Pope’s signing to the Bobcats official.

Pope provided a spark in Nevada’s Mountain West quarterfinal game, having his best game of the season with 10 points and six rebounds against Colorado State University.

Saragba played his sophomore year at Ellsworth Community College and has now transferred to San Marcos to suit up for the Bobcats this upcoming season.

The former community college forward scored a season-high 19 points while adding 10 rebounds at Ellsworth’s March 7 game against Iowa Lakes Community College.