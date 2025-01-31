Grayson’s double-double pushes the Lady Eagles past the Bobcats

Center Melyia Grayson led the Southern Miss Lady Eagles to defeat the Texas State Bobcats 52-46 after obtaining 15 points and 10 rebounds Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Leading the Bobcats in scoring, forward Jaylin Foster found another double-digit scoring night after obtaining 12 points, four rebounds and two steals. Guard Destiny Terrell led the Bobcats in rebounds after securing six. Terrell went 4-6 in field goals and obtained 10 points.

Opening up the first quarter, the Lady Eagles took the lead 8-0 before the Bobcats answered this with two layups from Terrell. Guard Bre Sutton’s two-point jumper for the Lady Eagles closed out the first quarter 7-13.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, guard Ja’Mia Harris assisted Foster in a three-pointer to bring the Bobcats within two of the Lady Eagles 12-14. With less than three minutes remaining, guard Taleiyah Gibbs assisted Terrell in a layup to tie the game 18-18. Guard Sierra Dickson brought the score to 25-19 after making a free throw in the final 10 seconds of the second half.

Opening up the third quarter, guard Saniya Burks made two free throws to cut the Lady Eagles lead 25-21. Guard Crystal Smith later assisted Burks in shooting a three-pointer to take the Bobcats to a one-point lead over the Lady Eagles. Scoring remained tight for most of the quarter, with forward Morgan Hill making a layup to bring the Bobcats within three of the Lady Eagles 35-32.

Foster made an early layup to start the fourth quarter, bringing the Bobcats within one of the Lady Eagles. With less than seven minutes in the game, Foster made two free throws to get the Bobcats to a 37-35 lead. The Lady Eagles answered this with a nine-point run.

In the final minute, guard Nyla Jean made four free throws, making the Lady Eagles victorious over the Bobcats.

Next, the Bobcats travel to take on the ULM Warhawks. The Warhawks are coming off a 78-70 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

Tip-off between the Bobcats and the Warhawks is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.