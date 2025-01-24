59° San Marcos
Two Bobcats return to join golf coaching staff for 2024-25 season

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor
January 24, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.

Former Bobcats Harrison Hineline and Hailey Jones joined the men’s and women’s golf programs, respectively, as assistant coaches for the 2024-2025 season.

Hineline was a member of the men’s golf team at Texas State during the 2022-23 season after transferring as a graduate student from Rice University.

As a Bobcat, Hineline competed in eight tournaments. His best finish and 54-hole season low were at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational. Hineline finished the tournament in the top 15, shooting 5-under 211.

At the Streamsong Invitational, Hineline finished 4-under after shooting a 68 in the first round of play.

Over his four years as a Rice Owl, Hineline recorded 22 rounds at par or lower, shooting eight of those rounds during his senior year. He played 82 rounds across 28 tournaments.

Twice, Hineline was able to record the lowest round in school history.

Hineline participated in six tournaments during his freshman season at Rice, recording two rounds in the 60s and five rounds of par or better.

During his junior year, Hineline was one of four players to participate in all eight team events. He shot his lowest round of the season, a 66, and maintained a stroke average of 74.62.

During his senior year, Hineline had a 74.74 stroke average in the 10 events he participated in. He was ranked third on the team and earned one top-ten finish and two top-20 finishes.

As an Owl, Hineline was a four-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll member and three-time Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-American Scholar. Wrapping up his time as an Owl, Hineline was ranked 10 in average vs. par (+3.20) and career stroke average (74.90).

Hailey Jones joined the Bobcats for her graduate season in the 2023-24 season.

Jones led the Bobcats to their first conference team title since 2016 and was the 2024 Sun Belt Conference individual medalist, finishing 5-under 211. She was also the individual medalist at the Texas State Invitational, finishing 2-under 211.

Twice, Jones finished with her lowest round of 67 at the Jim West Challenge and the Sun Belt Championship. At the Jim West Challenge, Jones finished with her lowest three-round tournament score with a 206.

In her season with the Bobcats, Jones led the team in pars (344), birdies (88), top-10 finishes (3), wins (2) and scoring average (71.62).

Jones competed in all 10 of the Bobcats tournaments that season and was first among the Bobcats in seven of those. Jones had finished the season with six rounds in the 60s, 14 of her 29 rounds under par, and 17 of those 29 rounds with a par or better finish.

Jones competed with the Oklahoma State Cowgirls previously. In her freshman year, she started in all seven tournaments and finished in the top 10 in two of those tournaments. One of these top-10 finishes helped secure a tournament win for the Cowgirls.

As a junior, Jones led the Cowgirls to a tournament victory at the East Lake Cup after finishing 2-0 in a match play. At the Mountain View Collegiate, she finished for a tie at 13th after scoring 5-under 211 (71-70-70).

In fall 2021, Jones scored 4-under 212 to finish first at the Dale McNamara Invitational, marking Jones’ first career tournament win.

Jones began her senior season with the Cowgirls at the Carmel Cup, where she finished 11th overall. At the ICON Invitational, Jones recorded her best three-round tournament total and her second 18-hole total of 69.

To end her time with the Cowgirls, Jones competed in the Big 12 Match Play event.

Donate to The University Star