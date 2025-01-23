What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Jan. 24 to 26, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, January 24, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as it hosts the Free Range Farmers Market. Support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, January 24, Hudson Westbrook

Hudson Westbrook is performing at The Marc this Friday. Doors open at 9 p.m. and close at 3 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the door. Don’t miss an unforgettable night filled with vibrant music.

Saturday, January 25, Go For Eagle 5k & Ruck Walk

Help support Troop 1948 and join them on their Ruck Walk at Five Mile Dam Park this Saturday at 7:30 a.m. You may register on the day of an hour before the 5k begins. Dogs and strollers walk free. No running is allowed, and you must carry at least 20 pounds on your back.

Saturday, January 25, Paranormal Meet Up

Triple Six Social, a notoriously haunted cafe, is throwing its first paranormal meet-up this Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Try out professional paranormal gear and meet other paranormal enthusiasts. This event will occur on the fourth Saturday of every month and is free to attend.

Sunday, January 26, San Marcos Flea Market

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., Sunday at the Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, the San Marcos Flea Market will host a variety of vendors from the community offering great finds and great deals. This is a free event for all ages.

Sunday, January 26, Zelicks’ Classic Car Meet up

Starting at 2 p.m., Sunday at Zelicks’ Icehouse, some of the coolest rides from around the Hill Country come together for Zelicks’ Classic Car Meet Up. This is a free event featuring live music starting at 5 p.m.