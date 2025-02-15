What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Feb. 14 to 16, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, February 14, Valentines Night Crimson Keys

This Friday for Valentine’s Day, at 7 p.m. Triple Six Social will host Valentines Night Crimson Keys, featuring pianist Jeff Nunnally playing a variety of music to haunt your castle. Purchase a variety of bloody valentine drinks, desserts or the perfect spooky gift for your valentine. This is a free event for all ages.

Friday, February 14, After Dark: Galentine’s Day Drag Show

A Brunch of Drag returns to San Marcos this Friday at 11 p.m. at Eden, featuring a new “After Dark” twist for a one night Galentine’s Day drag show which brings out divas from central Texas. This event is hosted by local drag artist Eileen Dover. This is an 18+ show with a $5 cover before 11 p.m. and a $10 cover after the show starts.

Saturday, February 15, Vanilla Bean Market

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, step into a world of vintage charm and hidden treasures at Vanilla Bean Market. Featuring over 50 vendors, music, food, jewelry and more, this Bobcat-owned market is free and welcomes all ages.

Saturday, February 15, Afterhours 1980s Dance Party

This Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. at the Rhinestone Cowboy, jump back to the 80s for their Afterhours 1980s Dance Party. Featuring music by DJ Animal, this event is 21+ with free entry if you come in 1980s themed attire. Don’t miss out on their first event of the year.

Sunday, February 16, SMTX Sustainable Market Day

This eco-friendly market supports sustainable living while supporting small businesses. Browse the SMTX Sustainable Market Day for fresh produce, farm-raised meats, eggs, handmade jewelry, art and non-toxic candles from noon to 3 p.m. this Sunday at the Truly Pure Refillery. Can’t make it? No worries, this market recurs on the third Sunday of every month.

Sunday, February 16, TXST Softball vs. New Mexico

This Sunday the Texas State Softball team will cap off the Bobcat Tournament with their second match up against the New Mexico Lobos. Capping off a six game home stretch on day four of the tournament. Tickets start at $5 online, Texas State students receive free admission to the games with a valid student ID.