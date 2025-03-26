What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from March 28 to 30, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, March 28, A Drag Brunch

Kicking off at 11 a.m. at the Uproot Speakeasy, KTSW 89.9 presents “A Drag Brunch” featuring a fabulous show by drag artists Solangel Vergara and Maxine LaQueene. The cover fee is $10 at the door and tips are appreciated for the performers.

Friday, March 28, Hookman

This Friday at 7:30 p.m. the Broke Thespians Theatre Company will open their performances of “Hookman“. Hookman is a dark comedy slasher that blurs the lines between grief, horror and reality. Dates of the show are March 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and March 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the San Marcos VFW Post 3413. Tickets are available online.

Saturday, March 29, The Record Room – Vinyl Market

On Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Devil’s Backbone Tavern, The Record Room Vinyl Market will host 15 vinyl and vintage vendors and a DJ. This event is hosted in collaboration by New Braunfels record shop Yard Sale Records and Devil’s Backbone Tavern.

Saturday, March 29, Bad Bunny Night



Cap off your Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. with Bad Bunny Night at The Marc. Dance the night away with DJ’s Gabby Got it and BAYRON. This is an 18+ venue.

Sunday, March 30, Vanilla Bean Market

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, step into a world of vintage charm and hidden treasures at the Vanilla Bean Market. Featuring over 50 vendors, music, food, jewelry and more, this Bobcat-owned market is free and welcomes all ages.

Sunday, March 30, Rides On El Camino Real

Starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, Classic Ride On El Camino Real is an event showcasing vehicles of all kinds. From classics to the latest models, this event occurs on the last Sunday of every month. This is a free and family friendly event.