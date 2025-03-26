One09West
64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Diego Medel, Engagement Editor
March 26, 2025

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from March 28 to 30, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, March 28, A Drag Brunch

Kicking off at 11 a.m. at the Uproot Speakeasy, KTSW 89.9 presents “A Drag Brunch” featuring a fabulous show by drag artists Solangel Vergara and Maxine LaQueene. The cover fee is $10 at the door and tips are appreciated for the performers.

Friday, March 28, Hookman

This Friday at 7:30 p.m. the Broke Thespians Theatre Company will open their performances of “Hookman“. Hookman is a dark comedy slasher that blurs the lines between grief, horror and reality. Dates of the show are March 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and March 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the San Marcos VFW Post 3413. Tickets are available online.

 

Saturday, March 29, The Record Room – Vinyl Market

On Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Devil’s Backbone TavernThe Record Room Vinyl Market will host 15 vinyl and vintage vendors and a DJ. This event is hosted in collaboration by New Braunfels record shop Yard Sale Records and Devil’s Backbone Tavern.

Saturday, March 29, Bad Bunny Night

Cap off your Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. with Bad Bunny Night at The Marc. Dance the night away with DJ’s Gabby Got it and BAYRON. This is an 18+ venue.

 

Sunday, March 30, Vanilla Bean Market

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, step into a world of vintage charm and hidden treasures at the Vanilla Bean Market. Featuring over 50 vendors, music, food, jewelry and more, this Bobcat-owned market is free and welcomes all ages.

Sunday, March 30, Rides On El Camino Real

Starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hays County Historic CourthouseClassic Ride On El Camino Real is an event showcasing vehicles of all kinds. From classics to the latest models, this event occurs on the last Sunday of every month. This is a free and family friendly event.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior Chase Mora (2) sliding to third base against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball looking to exact revenge versus Incarnate Word
Texas State freshman infielder Erin Peterson (2) leading off against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball set to battle Roadrunners in I-35 rivalry matchup
Texas State Sophomore Justin Vossos (20) on defense against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball drops midweek I-35 rivalry matchup to UTSA
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
Review: 'Novocaine' is a bloody good time
Review: 'Novocaine' is a bloody good time
Texas State students can drive responsible growth in San Marcos
Texas State students can drive responsible growth in San Marcos
More in this_weekend_on_the_town
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Donate to The University Star