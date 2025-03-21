What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from March 21 to 23, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, March 21, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as it hosts the Free Range Farmers Market. Support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, March 21, Loteria Game Night

SMTXQC will host a Lotería Game Night Fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Friday at Triple Six Social. Tickets are $10 for five rounds, with all proceeds benefiting the San Marcos Queer Council. The event will feature drag performer La Drag Queen, and an evening of community, fun and fundraising.

Saturday, March 22, World Water Day Yakona Live Musical Score Film Screening

Celebrate World Water Day with a special screening of the award-winning film “Yakona,” accompanied by a live musical performance by Montopolis Music, at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. This free event offers a unique audiovisual experience that highlights the beauty and significance of the San Marcos River.

Saturday, March 22, San Marcos Spring Craft and Vendor Market

The San Marcos Spring Craft & Vendor Market will take place at the Tanger Outlets on Saturday and Sunday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring local businesses and community vendors. Attendees can explore handmade crafts, unique goods and artisanal products while supporting small businesses.

Sunday, March 23, TXST Women’s Tennis vs. Louisiana

The Texas State women’s tennis team will take on Louisiana at 10 a.m. on Sunday, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. Fans are invited to come out and support the Bobcats as they compete in this thrilling conference matchup.

Sunday, March 23, Zelicks’ Classic Car Meet Up

Starting at 2 p.m., Sunday at Zelicks’ Icehouse, some of the coolest rides from around the Hill Country come together for Zelicks’ Classic Car Meet Up. This is a free event featuring live music starting at 5 p.m.