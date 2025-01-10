What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Jan. 10 to 12, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, January 10, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as they host the Free Range Farmers Market. Support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, January 10, Books-A-Million Ribbon Cutting

Celebrate with Books-A-Million at their ribbon cutting event this Friday at 11 a.m. Enjoy refreshments from local favorite Dos Gatos Kolache Bakery. The new store is located at the San Marcos Premium Outlets.

Saturday, January 11, San Marcos Farmers Market

Come support Central Texas farmers this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. Pick up local homegrown crops and handmade products. Can’t make it this weekend? No worries, this farmers market reoccurs every Saturday.

Saturday, January 11, 1893 Flea

Take a trip downtown this Saturday and check out the 1893 Flea, a vintage and antique market held at The Price Center. This indoor market occurs on the second Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Sunday, January 12, San Marcos Flea Market

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., Sunday at the Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, the San Marcos Flea Market will host a variety of vendors from the community offering great finds and great deals. This is a free event for all ages.

Sunday, January 12, Martian Culture

From 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday at Zelicks Ice House, Martian Culture will feature live music, an art market and live art performances. Come on out and inspire the artist inside of you. There will also be a variety of food offerings. This is a 21+ event with free admission.