What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Feb. 7 to 9, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, February 7, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as it hosts the Free Range Farmers Market. Support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, February 7, Healing Hearts Opening Ceremony

Starting at 6 p.m., Friday, the third annual Healing Hearts Art Exhibition will open its doors at the San Marcos Art Center Gallery. This powerful exhibition features artworks created by individuals in recovery, those impacted by someone in recovery and individuals who have experienced mental health struggles. Admission is free, with refreshments and snacks available for purchase.

Saturday, February 8, TXST Women’s Basketball vs. Western Michigan

The Texas State Women’s Basketball team will face the Western Michigan Broncos this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Strahan Arena. This matchup is their last home game before a two-game stretch on the road. Tickets are available online and admission is free for Texas State students.

Saturday, February 9, Tulsa ’21 Stage Reading

Come to the Price Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the stage reading of Tulsa ’21. This screenplay is inspired by true events of the 1921 Tulsa race riot. Follow the characters as they navigate racial tensions in a thriving community divided by violence and prejudice. Admission is free but you must RSVP online.

Sunday, February 2, Really Really Free Market

This Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rio Vista Park, the Really Really Free Market offers a unique experience where everything is free from clothing, shoes and books to art. Community members are encouraged to bring useful items in good, clean working conditions for their neighbors.

Sunday, February 2, Martian Culture

From 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday at Zelicks Icehouse, Martian Culture will feature live music, an art market and live art performances. Come on out and inspire the artist inside of you. There will also be a variety of food offerings. This is a 21+ event with free admission.