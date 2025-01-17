What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Jan. 17 to 19, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, January 17, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as they host the Free Range Farmers Market. Support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, January 17, Tyler Halverson: Beatin’ Around The Bar Tour

Doors will open at 8 p.m. for Tyler Halverson at Cheatham Street Warehouse on Friday. Halverson makes self-described “Amerijuana Music”, a fusion of folk, country and rock songs with a little bit of psychedelic influence. Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase online. This is an 18+ show.

Saturday, January 18, Vanilla Bean Market

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, step into a world of vintage charm and hidden treasures at Vanilla Bean Market. Featuring over 50 vendors, music, food, jewelry and more, this Bobcat-owned market is free and welcomes all ages.

Saturday, January 18, Roughhouse 6th Anniversary Party

This Saturday at 11 a.m. celebrate six years of Roughhouse brewing at their anniversary party. Come on out to the 78666 for a day full of live music, exclusive merch, food specials and pop up shops. They will also be releasing a special fruited raspberry sour ale in commemoration of their anniversary. This is a free event.

Sunday, January 19, Sinister Sundays: A Dark Market

Starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., enjoy a sinister Sunday morning full of music, shopping and coffee at Triple Six Social. The market features local artisans, bakers, jewelry and more. Head inside for spooky themed drinks, a spooky bookstore, tarot readings and a haunted museum. This event is free and open to all ages.

Sunday, January 19, Trinket Girl Market

This Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. head down to Industry for the Trinket Girl Market. Offering a variety of blind boxes for purchase, including Sonny Angels, Smiskis and more. A special Trinket themed brunch will also be offered alongside raffle prizes, photo ops, live music and more.