What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Dec. 27 to 29, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, December 27, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as they host the Free Range Farmers Market. Support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, December 27, Holiday Park Tours

This Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. embark on a holiday-themed tour at Wonder World Adventure Park. Discover cave elves, Whovillie Wildlife and take photos with Santa. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Saturday, December 28, San Marcos Flea Market

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., Saturday at the Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, the San Marcos Flea Market will host a variety of vendors from the community offering great finds and great deals. This is a free event for all ages.

Saturday, December 28, San Marcos Farmers Market

Come support Central Texas farmers this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. Pick up local homegrown crops and handmade products. Can’t make it due to the holidays? No worries, this farmers market reoccurs every Saturday.

Sunday, December 29, La Cima Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday the La Cima community center will host the weekly La Cima Farmers Market, offering a variety of goods from hot sauces to local honey. Come on out to support small businesses, local families and your neighbors from the Hill Country.

Sunday, December 29, Classic Rides On El Camino Real

Starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, Classic Ride On El Camino Real is an event showcasing vehicles of all kinds. From classics to the latest models, this event occurs on the last Sunday of every month. This is a free and family friendly event.