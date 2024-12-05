What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, December 6, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House as they host The Free Range Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Come support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, December 6, Live Music On The Patio

Music starts at 6 p.m. at Wake the Dead Coffee House, Friday for their Live Music on the Patio night, featuring artists, True Status, Metalloid, Kapeesh, South Creek and Wear You Out. The line up for this show is Rock-heavy so if that’s your vibe be sure to come out for a good time.

Saturday, December 7, Merry on the Squarey

Kick off the holiday season with downtown SMTX’s newest event, Merry on the Squarey. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. around downtown, enjoy children’s holiday activities, a DJ and live music, face painting, hot chocolate bar and various photo opportunities with Santa. There will also be a holiday vendor market and puppet shows inside the Hays County Courthouse. This is a free, family friendly event.

Saturday, December 7, Movies on the Square

Starting at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at the Hays County Courthouse lawn, Movies on the Square returns to cap off Merry on the Squarey. This month they will be screening the beloved Holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000). Make sure to bring your own chair or blanket for the best experience. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Sunday, December 8, San Marcos Flea Market

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., Sunday at the Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, the San Marcos Flea Market will host a variety of vendors from the community offering great finds and great deals. This is a free event for all ages.

Sunday, December 8, Martian culture

From 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday at Zelicks Ice House, Martian Culture will feature live music, an art market and live art performances. Come on out and inspire the artist inside of you. There will also be a variety of food offerings. This is a 21+ event with free admission.