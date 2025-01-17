55° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Kinne promotes Keopple, hires Martinez

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
January 17, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the Bobcat’s game against the Golden Eagles. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne has promoted assistant wide receivers coach/senior offensive analyst Landon Keopple to offensive coordinator and hired Stephen F. Austin running backs coach Randy Martinez as wide receivers coach, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

The new Texas State OC replaces Mack Leftwich, who left for Texas Tech in December. Keopple joined Texas State in 2022 after working with Kinne as a senior offensive analyst at UIW and Hawaii.

Martinez is no stranger to San Marcos, as he previously served as Kinne’s director of recruiting at Texas State. The SFA running backs coach joins Auburn’s Tanner Burns on the list of new additions to Kinne’s coaching staff.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis spring season preview
State inspection sign sits outside of Reliable Automotive, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2024, in San Marcos.
Inspections no longer required for personal vehicles
Counseling Center sets standard for inclusivity
Counseling Center sets standard for inclusivity
Sheriff's office to end jail inmate transfers
Sheriff's office to end jail inmate transfers
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
TXST women's basketball suffers first conference road loss of the season
Susan Meiselas considers a question posed by a student during the post-lecture Q&A, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at the Wittliff Collections.
Photographer’s exhibition marks 34 year anniversary with Wittliff display
More in football
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State OL Nash Jones set to compete in 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl
Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates winning the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
How Texas State won the 2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne and senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrate defeating North Texas at the Servpro First Responders Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2024 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State lands two QBs from Transfer Portal
Texas State junior kicker Jacob Bates (47) approaches the ball to kick off during Fan Day scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Former Bobcat Jake Bates' unorthodox journey to the NFL
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Oregon CB signs with Texas State
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with football during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Hobert entering NFL draft
More in Sports
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cruise by Panthers, earn first home win of 2025
Members of the Texas States baseball team wait in the dugout during their game against Washington State. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas
What Bobcat baseball needs to improve on in 2025
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) bumps into a University of South Alabama player while rushing for a field goal during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster and Harris combine for 36 points as Texas State defeats South Alabama
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose overtime thriller to Southern Miss
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Pope hits last-second free throw to give the Bobcats a comeback victory
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State throttles Texas State in San Marcos
Donate to The University Star