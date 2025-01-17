Kinne promotes Keopple, hires Martinez

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne has promoted assistant wide receivers coach/senior offensive analyst Landon Keopple to offensive coordinator and hired Stephen F. Austin running backs coach Randy Martinez as wide receivers coach, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

The new Texas State OC replaces Mack Leftwich, who left for Texas Tech in December. Keopple joined Texas State in 2022 after working with Kinne as a senior offensive analyst at UIW and Hawaii.

Martinez is no stranger to San Marcos, as he previously served as Kinne’s director of recruiting at Texas State. The SFA running backs coach joins Auburn’s Tanner Burns on the list of new additions to Kinne’s coaching staff.