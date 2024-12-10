39° San Marcos
Offensive Coordinator Mack Leftwich signs with Texas Tech

Daven Meredith, Sports Reporter
December 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich calls a play on the sideline during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas Tech is set to hire Texas State’s Mack Leftwich as its next offensive coordinator.

In two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Bobcats, Leftwich’s offense led the Sun Belt in scoring and total yards, including 37.1 points per game and 474.3 yards per game this past season.

Leftwich’s first season with the Bobcats saw improvement with a top-15 offense that registered the nation’s best year-over-year improvement in scoring. The success resulted in Leftwich being named to the 2023 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 40 Under 40 List and a 2023 Broyles Award nomination honoring excellence in assistant coaching.

Leftwich was a key part in the Bobcat’s first FBS bowl win in program history, defeating Rice in the First Responders Bowl 45-21.

Leftwich followed head coach G.J. Kinne from the University of Incarnate Word. The Dave Campbell 40 under 40 listers oversaw record-breaking production for the Cardinals, producing star quarterbacks Jon Copeland (2018-19), Cameron Ward (2021) and Lindsey Scott Jr. (2022), each of whom earned All-American status.

With Kinne’s seven-year $14 million contract extension inked, the former Tulsa quarterback is here to stay in San Marcos but will be heading into year three looking for a viable play-caller to maintain the Bobcat’s high-powered offense.

Texas State finished the 2024 regular season 7-5. The Bobcats await a bowl bid to end the 2024 campaign.

