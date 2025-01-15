Texas State OL Nash Jones set to compete in 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl

Texas State offensive lineman Nash Jones has accepted an invitation to play in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, an exclusive invitational matchup for players entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a tremendous opportunity for Jones to showcase his talent to scouts and executives from all 32 NFL teams.

Jones transferred from UIW to Texas State in 2023, helping propel the Bobcats to back-to-back SERVPRO First Responder Bowl wins.

Prospects participating in the 2025 Shrine Bowl include Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr., Luke Lachey and Jabbar Muhammad.

NFL Hall-of-Famers Tom Brady, Walter Payton and John Elway are among the previous Shrine Bowl participants.

The 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. Tickets are available to purchase at ShrineBowl.com and the game will be available to stream on NFL Network.