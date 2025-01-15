57° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State OL Nash Jones set to compete in 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl

Joe Ejiasi, Sports Contributor
January 15, 2025
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Texas State offensive lineman Nash Jones has accepted an invitation to play in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, an exclusive invitational matchup for players entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a tremendous opportunity for Jones to showcase his talent to scouts and executives from all 32 NFL teams.

Jones transferred from UIW to Texas State in 2023, helping propel the Bobcats to back-to-back SERVPRO First Responder Bowl wins.

Prospects participating in the 2025 Shrine Bowl include Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr., Luke Lachey and Jabbar Muhammad.

NFL Hall-of-Famers Tom Brady, Walter Payton and John Elway are among the previous Shrine Bowl participants.

The 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. Tickets are available to purchase at ShrineBowl.com and the game will be available to stream on NFL Network.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
THC products sold at Holy Smokes smoke shop, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2024, in San Marcos.
THC ban may impact product access
Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates winning the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
How Texas State won the 2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne and senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrate defeating North Texas at the Servpro First Responders Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2024 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State lands two QBs from Transfer Portal
logo
University Police Department looking for suspect after assault outside Lantana, Sterry Halls
Two members of the Singaporean negotiation team strategize ahead of the call with the hostage taker on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Texas State.
Law enforcement teams compete in hostage negotiation event at TXST
Ethan Dalton wins academic achievement award while in the seventh grade in Deerpark Middle School in 2016 in Austin.
Turning loss into lessons
More in football
Texas State junior kicker Jacob Bates (47) approaches the ball to kick off during Fan Day scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Former Bobcat Jake Bates' unorthodox journey to the NFL
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Oregon CB signs with Texas State
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with football during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Hobert entering NFL draft
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Auburn coach Tanner Burns joins Kinne's staff
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) holds the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl trophy after the win against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Pare's dominant performance leads Texas State to victory against North Texas in First Responder Bowl
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl predictions
More in Sports
Members of the Texas States baseball team wait in the dugout during their game against Washington State. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas
What Bobcat baseball needs to improve on in 2025
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) bumps into a University of South Alabama player while rushing for a field goal during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster and Harris combine for 36 points as Texas State defeats South Alabama
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose overtime thriller to Southern Miss
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Pope hits last-second free throw to give the Bobcats a comeback victory
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State throttles Texas State in San Marcos
Texas State Baseball junior left-fielder Jose Gonzalez (23) runs the bases after hitting a home run during a game against Stanford during the NCAA Stanford Regional, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats lost 8-4.
Former Bobcat inks minor league deal with the Houston Astros
Donate to The University Star