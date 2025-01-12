43° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Foster and Harris combine for 36 points as Texas State defeats South Alabama

Joe Ejiasi, Sports Contributor
January 12, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) bumps into a University of South Alabama player while rushing for a field goal during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Sophomore Ja’Mia Harris and senior Jaylin Foster collected a combined 36 points and 19 rebounds to give Texas State women’s basketball a 65-54 win against the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday.

Harris and Foster were aided by junior Blake Matthews’ 11 points and three rebounds.

The Jaguars shot 30% from the field and turned the ball over 19 times.

Texas State started the game with limited offensive production (seven in the first quarter). But the defense came through, limiting South Alabama’s scoring output to 10.

At halftime, Texas State led 34-17 due to its ability to capitalize on South Alabama’s missed opportunities. The team shot 40% from the field in the first half compared to USA’s 23%.

The Bobcats dominated the second half, with South Alabama’s lowest deficit being eight.

For South Alabama, Junior Rachel Leggett accumulated a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Statesboro, Georgia, to face the Georgia Southern Eagles. The game will be held on Jan. 15 at 5:00 PM at Hanner Fieldhouse and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose overtime thriller to Southern Miss
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Pope hits last-second free throw to give the Bobcats a comeback victory
(From Left to Right) Mark, Henry, Julie, and Michael Jaimes stand with images of Matthew Jaimes and his degree, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Strahan Arena. Photo courtesy of Rene Aguirre.
Jaimes family remembers TXST student upon receiving posthumous degree
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State throttles Texas State in San Marcos
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Oregon CB signs with Texas State
More in Sports
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with football during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Hobert entering NFL draft
Texas State Baseball junior left-fielder Jose Gonzalez (23) runs the bases after hitting a home run during a game against Stanford during the NCAA Stanford Regional, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats lost 8-4.
Former Bobcat inks minor league deal with the Houston Astros
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Auburn coach Tanner Burns joins Kinne's staff
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) shoots a free-throw during the fourth quarter of the game against James Madison University, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
McDaniel's 23-point night leads JMU to victory against the Bobcats
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tate and Dodd lead App State to victory against Texas State
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) holds the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl trophy after the win against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Pare's dominant performance leads Texas State to victory against North Texas in First Responder Bowl
More in womens-basketball
Texas State senior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles up the court during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops loses 59-51 against Georgia State
The Texas State women's basketball team bench celebrate a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Women’s Basketball starts Sun Belt play strong with victory over Marshall
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles for pregame traditions, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Jordyn Jenkins’ 17 points leads UTSA to victory over Texas State women’s basketball
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops extends winning streak to four with victory over Denver
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball extends win streak to three after defeating the Trailblazers
Texas State graduate student guard Ja'Niah Henson (1) jumps up to make a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 67-59.
Texas State women's basketball eclipses .500 mark with win over Tarleton State
Donate to The University Star