Foster and Harris combine for 36 points as Texas State defeats South Alabama

Sophomore Ja’Mia Harris and senior Jaylin Foster collected a combined 36 points and 19 rebounds to give Texas State women’s basketball a 65-54 win against the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday.

Harris and Foster were aided by junior Blake Matthews’ 11 points and three rebounds.

The Jaguars shot 30% from the field and turned the ball over 19 times.

Texas State started the game with limited offensive production (seven in the first quarter). But the defense came through, limiting South Alabama’s scoring output to 10.

At halftime, Texas State led 34-17 due to its ability to capitalize on South Alabama’s missed opportunities. The team shot 40% from the field in the first half compared to USA’s 23%.

The Bobcats dominated the second half, with South Alabama’s lowest deficit being eight.

For South Alabama, Junior Rachel Leggett accumulated a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Statesboro, Georgia, to face the Georgia Southern Eagles. The game will be held on Jan. 15 at 5:00 PM at Hanner Fieldhouse and will be available to stream on ESPN+.