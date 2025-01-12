Bobcats lose overtime thriller to Southern Miss

Inconsistent three-point shooting led the Texas State men’s basketball team to a 92-88 overtime loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Reed Green Coliseum on Wednesday.

Going into the game, Texas State led the Sun Belt Conference in three-point field goal percentage with 37.2%. However, they shot well off that mark against the Golden Eagles, shooting only 21% from downtown.

For Southern Miss, Alfred Worrell Jr. and Denijay Harris were the biggest impact players. Worrell Jr. shot lights out as he went 6-10 on three-point attempts. Harris collected his eighth double-double of the season with a 19-point and 16-rebound performance.

Texas State outscored Southern Miss 46-31 in the second half, pushing the game to overtime after being down 20 points.

In only his second game of the season, Mark Drone scored 30 points. The junior also helped defensively, with a combined six blocks and steals.

The Bobcats only accumulated 1:54 of lead time in regulation. The loss puts them at 2-3 in conference play.

Texas State will look to get back in the win column this Wednesday, Jan. 15, at home against the Georgia State Panthers. The Panthers most recently defeated Coastal Carolina 79-74.

The matchup between Texas State and Georgia State will be available to stream on ESPN+.