Categories:

McDaniel’s 23-point night leads JMU to victory against the Bobcats

Luke Landa, Sports Contributor
January 5, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) shoots a free-throw during the fourth quarter of the game against James Madison University, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Junior Peyton McDaniel scored 23 points on 9-12 shooting as the James Madison Dukes defeated the Texas State Bobcats 81-60 Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

McDaniel’s 23-point night went along with six rebounds while senior Kseniia Kozlova added 14 points and six boards.

James Madison shot 48% from the field and made 13 of its 15 attempted free throws.

The Bobcats scored only six points in the first quarter and shot 12.5% from the field in the first half.

The Dukes outrebounded Texas State 39-29. Another wide discrepancy was points off turnovers, as the Dukes scored 22 points off turnovers while the Bobcats only scored seven.

Graduate student Destiny Terrell was the Texas State’s leading scorer against James Madison, putting together a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

With the loss against James Madison, the Bobcats are 1-2 in conference play.

Texas State will face the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Strahan Arena. The Red Wolves beat Marshall 66-56 Thursday night.

The matchup between Texas State and Arkansas State will be available to stream on ESPN+.

